Don's Golden Girl: Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Pack On The PDA at Star-Studded Mar-a-Lago Party Despite His Family's Fears over Socialite's Intentions
Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, showed off how hot they are for one another at the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party.
The couple officially made their public debut at the big-time bash despite some believing the socialite is simply "using" the president-elect's oldest child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump Jr. and Anderson were all smiles as they walked the red carpet and entered the famous Florida club to party. The 47-year-old kept it classic as he wore a tuxedo while his love turned heads in a peach-colored dress with silver embroidery.
The duo stayed close to one another and looked relaxed as they made their way through the star-studded event.
The incoming president was also at the party, as was his wife Melania, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, and Trump Jr.'s brother Eric and sister Tiffany and their spouses.
Just last week, Anderson attended Trump's famous Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago – and once again left people buzzing with her tight red dress. Photos from the party confirmed Trump Jr. sat next to Anderson, a few seats away from Trump, Melania, and their 18-year-old son Barron.
Trump Jr. and Anderson were first spotted together on a brunch date in August – even though he was said to be engaged at the time to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.
As rumors of their potential relationship spread, Trump stepped in and announced he was sending Guilfoyle to Greece as the country's newest ambassador.
Despite the pair looking happy, critics think Anderson has a secret intention: making her way up the social media ladder and potentially shaking up the Trump family.
An insider said: "It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago, but to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."
Another source added: "We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family."
Anderson has a notable party girl reputation in Palm Beach, and insiders claimed she is trying to use Trump Jr. as a "stepping stone" to reach "bigger fish" – such as Musk.
Following the harsh claims, Anderson took to her Instagram Stories and shared a bible passage from the book of Exodus, as it said: "So let them lie. Let them manipulate. Let them talk. You just be still, because when God is on your side, who can stand against you?"
The post quoted the bible, Exodus 1414, which says, "Hold your peace and the lord will fight for you. You only need to be still."
The 38-year-old later shared a cryptic quote just before the end of the yearr which read: "Take a step back today, look at all those beautiful things you have."
She then added her own gratitude for a life-changing year, writing: "Thank you 2024."
Even with the dram surrounding their new relationship, Trump Jr. and Anderson have spent plenty of time together. They previously headed to Italy to enjoy themselves, with Anderson documenting the vacation on social media.
As for Guilfoyle, an insider claimed the now-former couple would "never make it to the altar."
They said at the time: "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras. The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over.”