Don's Golden Girl: Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Pack On The PDA at Star-Studded Mar-a-Lago Party Despite His Family's Fears over Socialite's Intentions

Trump Jr. and Anderson were all smiles as they walked the red carpet and entered the famous Florida club to party. The 47-year-old kept it classic as he wore a tuxedo while his love turned heads in a peach-colored dress with silver embroidery.

The duo stayed close to one another and looked relaxed as they made their way through the star-studded event.

The incoming president was also at the party, as was his wife Melania, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, and Trump Jr.'s brother Eric and sister Tiffany and their spouses.