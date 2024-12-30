Donald Trump Jr.'s New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Rages 'Let Them Manipulate!' As She Hits Back at Critics After Socialite Is Accused of 'Using' His Family Name to Get Ahead

"It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago, but to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble," the insider said.

Other sources close to Trump Jr., claimed Anderson is using the 46-year-old as part of her scheme to "social ladder climb," and added, "We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family."

Anderson – who is expected to be at Inauguration Day – has a notable party girl reputation in Palm Beach. Insiders claimed she is trying to use Trump Jr. as a "stepping stone" to reach "bigger fish" – such as Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.

Despite the noise, the couple has continued to show off their affection with one another as earlier this month they were at a Florida hotspot – and engaged in some PDA.

The two also headed to Italy to enjoy themselves after news of their relationship broke, with Anderson documenting the vacation on social media.