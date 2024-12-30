Donald Trump Jr.'s New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Rages 'Let Them Manipulate!' As She Hits Back at Critics After Socialite Is Accused of 'Using' His Family Name to Get Ahead
Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend is making it clear to everyone what she has with the president-elect's son is legit.
Bettina Anderson broke her silence on social media after she was accused of chasing fame and "using" Trump Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 37-year-old took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend and shared a notable bible passage from the book of Exodus, as it said: "So let them lie. Let them manipulate. Let them talk. You just be still, because when God is on your side, who can stand against you?"
The post quoted the bible, Exodus 1414, which says, "Hold your peace and the lord will fight for you. You only need to be still."
This comes just days after sources accused Anderson of not being all about Trump Jr., especially knowing her reputation.
"It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago, but to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble," the insider said.
Other sources close to Trump Jr., claimed Anderson is using the 46-year-old as part of her scheme to "social ladder climb," and added, "We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family."
Anderson – who is expected to be at Inauguration Day – has a notable party girl reputation in Palm Beach. Insiders claimed she is trying to use Trump Jr. as a "stepping stone" to reach "bigger fish" – such as Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.
Despite the noise, the couple has continued to show off their affection with one another as earlier this month they were at a Florida hotspot – and engaged in some PDA.
The two also headed to Italy to enjoy themselves after news of their relationship broke, with Anderson documenting the vacation on social media.
The pair are clearly serious as Anderson even attended Trump's famous Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago – and turned heads in a tight red dress.
Photos from the party confirmed Trump Jr. sat next to Anderson, a few seats away from Trump, his wife Melania, and their 18-year-old son Barron, as the family all enjoyed their meals and seemed to be in conversation.
Trump Jr. and Anderson were first spotted together on a brunch date in August – even though he was said to be engaged at the time to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Not to fear, however, as Trump Jr.'s dad stepped in and announced he was sending Guilfoyle to Greece as the country's newest ambassador.
Following one of Trump Jr. and Anderson's early public appearances together, sources claimed he and Guilfoyle would "never make it to the altar."
They said at the time: "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras. The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over.”
Anderson recently posted a series of photos of Trump Jr.'s favorite activity – hunting.
In the photos, posted to the socialiate's Instagram Story, Anderson showed off a gun and hunting dog.
While Trump Jr. was not in the snaps, he has not been shy about showing his love for the sport, even bizarrely posing with endangered animals.