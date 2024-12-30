Christina Aguilera Has 'Sabotaged' Ice Cream Brand By Leaping From Singing to Selling Raunchy Line of Vibrators and Lube

Christina Aguilera has purposely sabotaged her own start-up ice cream brand by going from wholesome vocal performances to hawking a raunchy line of vibrators and lubricants while publicly bragging about her sex life.

That's the charge from businessman John Herzog, who has spoken out for the first time since slapping the Candyman siren and her Roc Nation handlers with a breach of contract lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.