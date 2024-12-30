Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Has 'Sabotaged' Ice Cream Brand By Leaping From Singing to Selling Raunchy Line of Vibrators and Lube

christina aguilera sabotaged ice cream brand
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera 'sabotages' her ice cream brand by launching a raunchy line of vibrators.

Dec. 30 2024, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christina Aguilera has purposely sabotaged her own start-up ice cream brand by going from wholesome vocal performances to hawking a raunchy line of vibrators and lubricants while publicly bragging about her sex life.

That's the charge from businessman John Herzog, who has spoken out for the first time since slapping the Candyman siren and her Roc Nation handlers with a breach of contract lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
christina aguilera sabotaged ice cream brand
Source: MEGA

Aguilera is accused of sabotaging her own ice cream brand by promoting raunchy products.

Article continues below advertisement

Herzog said: "The big problem with Christina is the same time she was negotiating with me to create an ice cream, she was also negotiating to create a sex product.

"Ice cream is a very family-oriented product, and you cannot be in both businesses at the same time."

Article continues below advertisement
christina aguilera sabotaged ice cream brand
Source: MEGA

Businessman Herzog spoke out for the first time, accusing Aguilera of breaching contract.

Article continues below advertisement

Herzog, who filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court in August, claimed he invested millions to develop Xquisitely Frozen LLC, hoping to capitalize on the 44-year-old singer's fame – but the seemingly sweet deal turned sour when Christina began singing about her sexual appetites.

While promoting her sexual health and wellness business, Playground, in a 2023 podcast episode, Aguilera subtly hinted towards oral sex and said: "Swallowing is really a good thing... It's got a lot of protein."

Article continues below advertisement
christina aguilera sabotaged ice cream brand
Source: MEGA

Herzog claimed his multi-million-dollar investment in Xquisitely Frozen soured after Aguilera's sexual health promotion.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney

'I Don't Care!' 10 Celebrities Who Fired Back at Body-Shamers — From Selena Gomez to Sydney Sweeney and More Fiery Stars

Photo of Renee Zellwegger and Ant Anstead

Renee Zellwegger Steps Out With Boyfriend Ant Anstead For Rare Outing Amid Fears Their Romance is 'Turning into Car Crash' Following His Legal Troubles

The Lady Marmalade vocalist also wants the case moved from open court to arbitration as their contract stipulates, which would keep their communication private.

Herzog said: "The reason you make a partnership with a celebrity is because you trust the celebrity is going to promote the brand. Between time, energy, and investments, we lost millions."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.