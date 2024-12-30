Christina Aguilera Has 'Sabotaged' Ice Cream Brand By Leaping From Singing to Selling Raunchy Line of Vibrators and Lube
Christina Aguilera has purposely sabotaged her own start-up ice cream brand by going from wholesome vocal performances to hawking a raunchy line of vibrators and lubricants while publicly bragging about her sex life.
That's the charge from businessman John Herzog, who has spoken out for the first time since slapping the Candyman siren and her Roc Nation handlers with a breach of contract lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Herzog said: "The big problem with Christina is the same time she was negotiating with me to create an ice cream, she was also negotiating to create a sex product.
"Ice cream is a very family-oriented product, and you cannot be in both businesses at the same time."
Herzog, who filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court in August, claimed he invested millions to develop Xquisitely Frozen LLC, hoping to capitalize on the 44-year-old singer's fame – but the seemingly sweet deal turned sour when Christina began singing about her sexual appetites.
While promoting her sexual health and wellness business, Playground, in a 2023 podcast episode, Aguilera subtly hinted towards oral sex and said: "Swallowing is really a good thing... It's got a lot of protein."
The Lady Marmalade vocalist also wants the case moved from open court to arbitration as their contract stipulates, which would keep their communication private.
Herzog said: "The reason you make a partnership with a celebrity is because you trust the celebrity is going to promote the brand. Between time, energy, and investments, we lost millions."