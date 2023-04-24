Josh Peck Accuses Jennette McCurdy Of Squashing Podcast Episode They Taped

Josh Peck and his Good Guys podcast cohost, Ben Soffer, claimed that Jennette McCurdy demanded the duo never air an episode they taped on the day she released her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While chatting with Tana Mongeau, the internet personality said McCurdy's book was an intriguing page-turner, going on to ask about Peck's own experience working with producer Dan Schneider following his abrupt exit from Nickelodeon in 2018.