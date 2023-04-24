Josh Peck Accuses Jennette McCurdy Of Squashing Podcast Episode They Taped
Josh Peck and his Good Guys podcast cohost, Ben Soffer, claimed that Jennette McCurdy demanded the duo never air an episode they taped on the day she released her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While chatting with Tana Mongeau, the internet personality said McCurdy's book was an intriguing page-turner, going on to ask about Peck's own experience working with producer Dan Schneider following his abrupt exit from Nickelodeon in 2018.
"Obviously the Dan Schnieder chapters were so crazy," Mongeau said before Peck responded, "Being a 100 percent honest, he just was a tough boss and I was a kid."
Soffer chimed in and shared with their podcast listeners that "we actually spoke about it a little during the Jennette podcast that never aired [on Good Guys] and will never see the light of day."
Mongeau said she thought McCurdy's memoir was "amazing," a statement Peck echoed. He added, "So did we, despite what Jennette says!"
Soffer noted they were overjoyed to have booked the Sam & Cat star on their podcast, revealing she was set to be their first-ever guest.
"Unbelievable interview. Spoke about everything that she wanted to, nothing that she didn't want to. It ended, and she told us not to run it," Soffer continued.
Mongeau teased they would release it on Patreon.
"There is a small update," Peck said about the interview. "Us being the good guys we are, said 'Jennette, no problem we'll kill it. Do you wanna come back on?' No response."
"So, four or five months later, we got you, we got H-Duff, I'm like we're killing it," he told Mongeau about their interviews with Hilary Duff and more. "Let me check in. She owes us."
He said the message sent was a quick "hi" and he got a green bubble.
"Am I blocked?" Peck asked. McCurdy has yet to respond to his claims.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Last fall, it was revealed iCarly star signed a two-book, seven-figure deal with Penguin Random House's Ballantine Book after the success of her debut best-seller.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for McCurdy for comment.