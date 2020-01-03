Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

YouTubers Jake Paul & Tana Mongeau ‘Taking A Break’ After Just Months Of Marriage ‘This is coming from a place of nothing but love,’ she insists.

YouTubes Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau have announced they’re taking a break from their less-than-six-month marriage.

“Ok I don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f**k… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for now we both are taking a break to focus on our own crazy lives…” Tana wrote on Instagram on Thursday, January 2.

Jake, 22, revealed on social media that he and his 21-year-old wife were “literally laughing” about their “crazy and stupid” time together.

“I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds,” he wrote.

The pair also don’t seem to be interested in any prolonged fights over property now that they’re going their separate ways.

“i’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini,” Jake wrote on Instagram.

While the news comes as a shock to fans, Tana reassured her followers that there’s “no need for crazy speculations.”

“This is coming from a place of nothing but love,” she insisted.