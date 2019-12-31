A mother’s heartbreak.

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach revealed in a series of emotional Instagram posts the tragic news that her baby son Crew died.

Leach, 29, shared the first post on December 26, writing to her 733,000 followers that she was in desperate need of prayers for the three-month old infant who was found not breathing after going down for a nap on Christmas.

“I don’t have any words right now, other than to desperately ask for your prayers. Not the kind that you say “I’m praying for you” and don’t, but the kind where you fall on your knees and beg God for a miracle,” the mother wrote on her Instagram page.

She continued: “While at a relative’s house last night, Crew laid down for a nap and when I went to check on him, he was not breathing. We are living a nightmare, and I’m dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can’t be real.”

“#PrayforCrew,” she posted on the next photo with the baby boy in the hospital with a ventilator in his mouth. “Right now Crew is ‘stable’ and the ventilator is breathing for him,” she wrote.

“They are working on stabilizing his body and tomorrow he will have an MRI to determine his brain function and that will determine the next step. I can’t explain to you what this feels like. This kind of thing only happens to “other” people. Not me. I just want to crawl in bed with my baby and nurse him. Instead I’m standing here with a breast-pump in my bra where my baby should be… begging God for a miracle. Please continue to pray. Please. I don’t think I can go on without him. #prayforcrew.”

On Friday Leach announced heartbreaking news about baby Crew by sharing a photo of him in the hospital with both parents by his side.

“Crew’s tiny earthly body is still with us, although I know he’s already dancing and playing in Heaven,” the grieving mother wrote.

She posted a Bible verse to her Instagram story, writing: “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18.”

The devastated mother shared the news late Monday that Crew had passed away.

“Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today. I rode on the bed with him to the O.R, with Jeff walking beside me as the surgical team pushed us through the halls. People lined the halls to pay their respects to our little hero and then we said the hardest goodbye of our lives,” she wrote.

“I’m not very good with words right now, because my heart hurts and I’m angry. Crew’s Story has reached masses, and it selfishly hurts me that it has. I’m thankful for all the love and support that we have been shown, but please keep in mind that we can see your comments, questions and conversations with one another. Put yourself in our shoes(which is impossible to do) and ask yourself If you’d want to read what you’re about to write or say.

Sharing a small bit of hope, Leach wrote: “Right now Crew is dancing and playing in Heaven with Jeff’s brother, great grandparents, a little brother I never met, and some very special little boys. And one day we hope we to meet the 3 or 4 little lives that he has saved. But right now there’s a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty. Please continue to pray for our strength in coming hours, days, weeks and years.”

