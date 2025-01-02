Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Was 'Sexually Assaulted' By Crewmember As A Teenage Actress And Branded ‘That C----‘ On Set As She Lifts The Lid On Abuse In Hollywood.

Composite snap of Kate Beckinsale
Source: MEGA

The movie star has revealed she was sexually assaulted on set when she was a teenage actress and says this sort of behavior is still going on.

Jan. 2 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Beckinsale has revealed she was sexually assaulted by a crewmember as a teenage actress.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 51, was inspired to tell her harrowing story by Blake Lively's lawsuit, insisting the behavior her fellow actress alleges she experienced from co-star Justin Baldoni has been "going on forever."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Beckinsale also claims she was branded 'that c---' on set for shaming co-star who was 'drunk every day..

Article continues below advertisement

Beckinsale shared a lengthy video on Monday, in which she also told how she was forced to do a photoshoot while bleeding after miscarriage and that an actor was "rough with her" on a "toxic" set.

Recounting one of her own tales, Beckinsale said: "I was actually, at the age of 18, felt up by somebody that I really trusted on a crew.

"I went to the lead actress who is known for being a supporter of women and said this has happened and was told 'no it didn't.'

"I went to another actress, crying, and said 'I've just been assaulted by this man' – again, 'No, you haven’t been.' So this has just been going on forever."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Beckinsale claimed on a video posted online she was inspired to speak out by Blake Lively's lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "What really annoys me is I see a lot of men going round saying 'things were so different a while ago, the climate is so different and it's so much better.'

"No it f----ing isn't. And if you're a woman and you have a legitimate complaint — somebody's touching my boobs and calling me a c--- or calling me a b---h — you're f---ed."

Beckinsale also revealed she was branded with derogatory terms when she complained she had to wait six hours for her "drunk co-star" to turn up to work.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The actress claimed was forced to do a photoshoot while bleeding after miscarriage and an actor was 'rough with her' on a 'toxic' set.

Article continues below advertisement

The Underworld star, who shares daughter Lily, 25, with her actor ex Michael Sheen, claimed: "I've been on a film where, by the end of it, I was referred to over walkie-talkies and to my face as 'that c---' because I had said, 'I'm finding it very difficult – my co-star is drunk every day.

"'He's obviously going through something and I have full sympathy for that, but I’m also waiting, as is the whole crew, six hours a day for him to learn his lines and it means I'm not getting to see my daughter in the evenings for the whole movie.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The A-lister played down suggestions Ben Affleck was the 'drunk co-star' insisting her Pearl Harbor colleague 'could not have behaved more respectably.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
justin baldoni lawsuit against blake lively

Justin Baldoni Claims Ryan Reynolds Accused Him of 'Fat-Shaming' Blake Lively During Heated Meeting as 'It Ends With Us' Director Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against New York Times

Photo of John Capodice

'Seinfeld' and 'Ace Ventura' Star John Capodice Dead at 83 — 'A True Legend That Shall Forever Be in Our Hearts'

Article continues below advertisement

She told her followers she had been "ostracized" for speaking out on the incident which took place while she was filming Pearl Harbor.

Some social media users jumped to the comment section to speculate that Beckinsale could have been talking about Ben Affleck – who was one of the leading stars in director Michael Bay's war drama.

However, Beckinsale quickly shut down the claims by responding to a fan who wrote: "Affleck maybe the drunk?"

She replied: "Ben Affleck protected me on an extremely toxic film set and could not have behaved more respectably.

"I am not going to go into any more specific detail on who it was or wasn't because frankly the most problematic part has actually not been the actors, it has been that reporting a problem or an abuse has resulted in a greater punishment than one could ever imagine."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.