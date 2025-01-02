Kate Beckinsale Was 'Sexually Assaulted' By Crewmember As A Teenage Actress And Branded ‘That C----‘ On Set As She Lifts The Lid On Abuse In Hollywood.
Kate Beckinsale has revealed she was sexually assaulted by a crewmember as a teenage actress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 51, was inspired to tell her harrowing story by Blake Lively's lawsuit, insisting the behavior her fellow actress alleges she experienced from co-star Justin Baldoni has been "going on forever."
Beckinsale shared a lengthy video on Monday, in which she also told how she was forced to do a photoshoot while bleeding after miscarriage and that an actor was "rough with her" on a "toxic" set.
Recounting one of her own tales, Beckinsale said: "I was actually, at the age of 18, felt up by somebody that I really trusted on a crew.
"I went to the lead actress who is known for being a supporter of women and said this has happened and was told 'no it didn't.'
"I went to another actress, crying, and said 'I've just been assaulted by this man' – again, 'No, you haven’t been.' So this has just been going on forever."
She continued: "What really annoys me is I see a lot of men going round saying 'things were so different a while ago, the climate is so different and it's so much better.'
"No it f----ing isn't. And if you're a woman and you have a legitimate complaint — somebody's touching my boobs and calling me a c--- or calling me a b---h — you're f---ed."
Beckinsale also revealed she was branded with derogatory terms when she complained she had to wait six hours for her "drunk co-star" to turn up to work.
The Underworld star, who shares daughter Lily, 25, with her actor ex Michael Sheen, claimed: "I've been on a film where, by the end of it, I was referred to over walkie-talkies and to my face as 'that c---' because I had said, 'I'm finding it very difficult – my co-star is drunk every day.
"'He's obviously going through something and I have full sympathy for that, but I’m also waiting, as is the whole crew, six hours a day for him to learn his lines and it means I'm not getting to see my daughter in the evenings for the whole movie.'"
She told her followers she had been "ostracized" for speaking out on the incident which took place while she was filming Pearl Harbor.
Some social media users jumped to the comment section to speculate that Beckinsale could have been talking about Ben Affleck – who was one of the leading stars in director Michael Bay's war drama.
However, Beckinsale quickly shut down the claims by responding to a fan who wrote: "Affleck maybe the drunk?"
She replied: "Ben Affleck protected me on an extremely toxic film set and could not have behaved more respectably.
"I am not going to go into any more specific detail on who it was or wasn't because frankly the most problematic part has actually not been the actors, it has been that reporting a problem or an abuse has resulted in a greater punishment than one could ever imagine."