Kate Beckinsale Was 'Sexually Assaulted' By Crewmember As A Teenage Actress And Branded ‘That C----‘ On Set As She Lifts The Lid On Abuse In Hollywood.

Beckinsale shared a lengthy video on Monday, in which she also told how she was forced to do a photoshoot while bleeding after miscarriage and that an actor was "rough with her" on a "toxic" set.

Recounting one of her own tales, Beckinsale said: "I was actually, at the age of 18, felt up by somebody that I really trusted on a crew.

"I went to the lead actress who is known for being a supporter of women and said this has happened and was told 'no it didn't.'

"I went to another actress, crying, and said 'I've just been assaulted by this man' – again, 'No, you haven’t been.' So this has just been going on forever."