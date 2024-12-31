Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Claims the 'Truth' About Blake Lively's Lawsuit Will Reveal 'Those Who Believe Themselves Untouchable'
The legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has hit a fever pitch.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Baldoni's lawyer has issued a grim warning about the Gossip Girl alum's lawsuit.
In her explosive legal complaint, Lively, 37, accused Baldoni, 40, of sexual harassment and misconduct while filming the hit Colleen Hoover book adaptation.
Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman addressed his client's forthcoming countersuit against Lively.
Freedman claimed the "truth" about the movie star's lawsuit will expose "those who believe themselves untouchable."
The attorney said: "This is not a response or countersuit – it's a deliberate pursuit of truth."
Freedman further claimed Baldoni's complain with "expose" falsities in Lively's filing, particularly a series of damning text messages with his PR team regarding an apparent smear campaign against the actress amid the film's press tour.
Lively alleged the messages between Baldoni, PR executive Jennifer Abel, and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan showed how the trio launched a plan to "destroy" her reputation.
The attorney told People: "This lawsuit will uncover and expose the false and destructive narrative that was intentionally engineered by a trusted media publication who relied upon nefarious sources and neglected a thorough fact checking process to confirm the validity of these texts.
"There is an insurmountable collection of authentic evidence, including timelines and communications, which have not been doctored or spliced without context, unlike the altered (New York Times])story that ran on Saturday, December 21st 2024."
Freedman was referring to the New York Times article "'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine," which was reported a day after Lively filed her complain in California.
He further claimed: "In over three decades of legal practice, I've never witnessed such unethical behavior, fueled by those who abuse their power and manipulate the truth.
"This isn't an isolated case; it's a recurring pattern in Hollywood and the mainstream media where careers and reputations are destroyed to maintain control."
He continued: "Legacy media has long weaponized their platforms to distort the truth, exploit vulnerabilities, and destroy lives without accountability.
"These lawsuits will confront this system head-on, ensuring that no individual or entity, no matter how influential, can continue perpetuating this cycle of fear and destruction.
"The truth will not only come to light — it will dismantle the illusions propped up by those who believe themselves untouchable."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Baldoni is preparing to file the countersuit along with his business partner and Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath, as well as the publicists named in the actress' complaint.
Freedman claimed Lively's lawsuit was "designed to rebuild her public image after she received bad press during the promotional campaign for the film."
The forthcoming lawsuit was also said to reveal "real evidence" countering Lively's allegations.