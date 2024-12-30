Disgraced 'Today' Host Matt Lauer Accused of 'Abusing' and 'Beating' Sheep by PETA at His $9Million New Zealand Farm

Lauer acquired the sprawling 16,000-acre estate on New Zealand’s South Island for over $9million in 2017, just months before he was dismissed from the NBC morning show amid sexual harassment and assault allegations. While the ex TV star reportedly leases a portion of the land to sheep farmers, he has stated that he is not involved in the farm's operations.

PETA launched an undercover investigation into the Asia-Pacific wool industry, focusing specifically on Hunter Valley Farming. According to shocking video footage circulated by the organization, sheep at the farm appeared to be struck during shearing, resulting in injuries that required surgical stitching.

PETA president Ingrid Newkirk told RadarOnline.com: "Matt Lauer’s New Zealand getaway is hell for scared sheep who are flung about, pinned down and cut up."