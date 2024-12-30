Disgraced 'Today' Host Matt Lauer Accused of 'Abusing' and 'Beating' Sheep by PETA at His $9Million New Zealand Farm
Former Today show anchor Matt Lauer is facing serious allegations from animal rights activists regarding the treatment of sheep on his New Zealand property.
The accusations comes after a recent investigation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which claims the sheep at Lauer's Hunter Valley Farming have been subjected to abusive practices during the shearing process, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lauer acquired the sprawling 16,000-acre estate on New Zealand’s South Island for over $9million in 2017, just months before he was dismissed from the NBC morning show amid sexual harassment and assault allegations. While the ex TV star reportedly leases a portion of the land to sheep farmers, he has stated that he is not involved in the farm's operations.
PETA launched an undercover investigation into the Asia-Pacific wool industry, focusing specifically on Hunter Valley Farming. According to shocking video footage circulated by the organization, sheep at the farm appeared to be struck during shearing, resulting in injuries that required surgical stitching.
PETA president Ingrid Newkirk told RadarOnline.com: "Matt Lauer’s New Zealand getaway is hell for scared sheep who are flung about, pinned down and cut up."
The disgraced anchor, who has vehemently denied the allegations that led to his departure from NBC, has distanced himself from the claims.
A spokesperson for Lauer indicated that he had no knowledge of any alleged mistreatment: "(Lauer) was deeply disturbed and saddened to hear of what allegedly has happened, and immediately launched his own investigation of his tenant’s operations, which is currently underway."
The sheep farm is run by Digby Cochrane and his wife, Hannah, who have operated Hunter Valley Farming for decades. The Cochranes defended their practices, asserting that they employ independent shearing contractors who adhere to industry-standard guidelines.
In a statement, they told RadarOnline.com: "At shearing time we employ independent shearing contractors to shear the sheep who work in accordance with New Zealand industry accepted guidelines and practices."
New Zealand, known for having more sheep than people, ranks as the third-largest wool producer globally, providing "ZQ-certified merino wool," a brand marketed as "the world’s leading ethical wool brand." Major brands such as Allbirds and Loro Piana utilize this wool, which is touted for its ethical production.
However, PETA’s investigation alleges otherwise. The group asserts that it has uncovered a pattern of abuse across multiple wool operations, with alarming footage detailing incidents of sheep being struck, lifted by one leg, and even having their faces beaten.
PETA's Jacqu Sadashige, corporate responsibility manager said he's not surprised: "The horrific abuse that was documented at Hunter Valley is typical across wool operations."
Lauer reportedly has promised to make any necessary changes, according to his reps, who said: "When all the facts are known, he will take immediate and appropriate actions."
The abuse allegations against him seemed to come out of the blue, and PETA acknowledged that it did not contact Lauer about the alleged abuse at the farm.
A PETA spokesperson suggested that was on purpose: "When we notify companies and individuals implicated in our investigations, their usual reaction is to deny, deflect, and downplay the cruelty uncovered.
"Publicly releasing undercover investigations before notifying implicated parties, like Mr. Lauer, holds them responsible and makes it impossible for them to ignore the cruelty they have the power to stop."