Brandon Sklenar Speaks Out after 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Blake Lively Sues Justin Baldoni For 'Sexual Harassment' — 'For The Love of God'
Brandon Sklenar has broken his silence after his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for "sexual harassment" that allegedly occurred while filming.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star filed the lawsuit months after rumors of behind-the-scenes issues between the two leading stars started circulating during the promotion.
In an Instagram Story, Sklenar, 34, voiced his support for Lively and posted a link to a New York Times article urging his followers to read the story.
He added: "For the love of God, read this."
Sklenar also tagged Lively’s Instagram account and added a heart emoji.
Sklenar's post came after the book's author, Colleen Hoover, also showed her support for the leading actress.
She shared a photo of the two hugging and wrote: "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."
Hoover also included a link to a New York Times article.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lively has filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director for alleged sexual harassment.
According to the lawsuit, a meeting was convened to address the lead actress's concerns the day before filming was set to resume.
In attendance was Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni, and executives for Sony Pictures Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios.
During the meeting, all agreed to the actress' 30 on-set demands that were discussed, which included: "No more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'p---------- addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".
Other demands mentioned: "No more adding of sex scenes, o--- sex, or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."
During the premiere of the highly anticipated movie, fans started to speculate about a feud between Baldoni and Lively after the duo refused to promote the film together or pose for photos at the premieres.
As rumors began swirling, TikTok videos of the two allegedly disagreeing while filming started to leak online, as well as fan theories about why the two stars were having issues.
Amber Heard Speaks Out About Blake Lively's 'Sexual Harassment' Lawsuit after Justin Baldoni Hires Same Crisis Management Team as Ex Johnny Depp — 'It's as Horrifying As It Is Destructive'
The Gossip Girl actress released a statement following her lawsuit: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."