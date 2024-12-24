Brandon Sklenar Speaks Out after 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Blake Lively Sues Justin Baldoni For 'Sexual Harassment' — 'For The Love of God'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lively has filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director for alleged sexual harassment.

According to the lawsuit, a meeting was convened to address the lead actress's concerns the day before filming was set to resume.

In attendance was Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni, and executives for Sony Pictures Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios.

During the meeting, all agreed to the actress' 30 on-set demands that were discussed, which included: "No more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'p---------- addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".

Other demands mentioned: "No more adding of sex scenes, o--- sex, or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."