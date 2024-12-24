Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Scandals > Blake Lively

Brandon Sklenar Speaks Out after 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Blake Lively Sues Justin Baldoni For 'Sexual Harassment' — 'For The Love of God'

brandon sklenar supports blake lively justin baldoni lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Lively accused her co-star Baldoni of 'sexual harassment.'

Dec. 24 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brandon Sklenar has broken his silence after his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for "sexual harassment" that allegedly occurred while filming.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star filed the lawsuit months after rumors of behind-the-scenes issues between the two leading stars started circulating during the promotion.

Article continues below advertisement
brandon sklenar supports blake lively justin baldoni lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Sklenar, 34, voiced his support for Lively on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram Story, Sklenar, 34, voiced his support for Lively and posted a link to a New York Times article urging his followers to read the story.

He added: "For the love of God, read this."

Sklenar also tagged Lively’s Instagram account and added a heart emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

Sklenar's post came after the book's author, Colleen Hoover, also showed her support for the leading actress.

She shared a photo of the two hugging and wrote: "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Hoover also included a link to a New York Times article.

Article continues below advertisement
brandon sklenar supports blake lively justin baldoni lawsuit
Source: Instagram

The actor shared a link to the NYT article.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lively has filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director for alleged sexual harassment.

According to the lawsuit, a meeting was convened to address the lead actress's concerns the day before filming was set to resume.

In attendance was Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni, and executives for Sony Pictures Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios.

During the meeting, all agreed to the actress' 30 on-set demands that were discussed, which included: "No more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'p---------- addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".

Other demands mentioned: "No more adding of sex scenes, o--- sex, or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."

Article continues below advertisement

During the premiere of the highly anticipated movie, fans started to speculate about a feud between Baldoni and Lively after the duo refused to promote the film together or pose for photos at the premieres.

As rumors began swirling, TikTok videos of the two allegedly disagreeing while filming started to leak online, as well as fan theories about why the two stars were having issues.

READ MORE ON Scandals
Split photo of Blake Lively, Amber Heard

Amber Heard Speaks Out About Blake Lively's 'Sexual Harassment' Lawsuit after Justin Baldoni Hires Same Crisis Management Team as Ex Johnny Depp — 'It's as Horrifying As It Is Destructive'

Photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni's Team Goes on Warpath: Pitbull Attorney Calls Blake Lively's Conduct 'Distasteful' and Vows to 'Sue Into Oblivion' as Scandal Deepens

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni harassment blake lively sucking lips nude sex scenes
Source: MEGA

Lively claims Baldoni fostered a toxic workplace environment during filming.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Gossip Girl actress released a statement following her lawsuit: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.