Home > Omg > Blake Lively

Baldoni's Bombshell: Justin 'Filing Countersuit' with 'Real Evidence' Against 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Blake Lively After She Sued Him for 'Sexual Harassment' — 'It's Going To Shock Everyone'

Composite photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni to file countersuit against Blake Lively.

Dec. 28 2024, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Dec. 28 2024, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

The legal battle between It Ends with Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues to escalate, as the film's director plans on bringing "real evidence" to counter the actress's sexual harassment lawsuit.

Baldoni is preparing to file a counter-lawsuit, along with his business partner and Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath and the publicists named in Lively's complaint, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

justin baldonis filing countersuit real evidence against blake lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.

The actor/director's counter-lawsuit will reportedly be filed by attorney Bryan Freedman when the courts reopen after the New Year break.

Lively initially filed an 80-page complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of misconduct on the set and involvement in a campaign to tarnish her reputation. However, Baldoni denies these allegations and is now gearing up to take her on in court.

Freedman is expected to challenge key points raised by Lively. He accused Lively's PR team of orchestrating the campaign against Baldoni and manipulating information to distort the context of messages exchanged by Baldoni's team.

The counter-lawsuit also reportedly claimed Lively's legal move was "designed to rebuild her public image after she received bad press during the promotional campaign for the film."

justin baldonis filing countersuit real evidence against blake lively
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has denied the claims made in Blake Lively's lawsuit.

Freedman said he wouldn't comment on when or how many lawsuits his team was filing but claimed: "It is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative.

"It will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story. In over 30 years of practicing, I have never seen this level of unethical behavior intentionally fueled through media manipulation.

"It reminds me of what NBC tried to do to Megyn Kelly and Gabrielle Union, and we all know how that ended up. Standby."

justin baldonis filing countersuit real evidence against blake lively
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively starred in 'It Ends with Us'.

In a preemptive move against any potential countersuit, Vision PR's Leslie Sloane released a statement revealing a different perspective on the events in question.

Sloane revealed: "I was contacted on 8/11 by Sara Nathan (Melissa Nathan's sister) forwarding an anonymous tip that Page Six received regarding allegations of HR complaints on the set of It Ends with Us.

"After that, I was contacted by various press outlets asking about allegations of HR complaints.

"When contacted, I responded to press questions by referring them to Wayfarer or Sony for information regarding HR complaints.

"It's clear that Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer Associates are suggesting that I originated press stories about HR complaints on set, which is false. Please read Ms. Lively's Complaint and the Complaint filed by Jonesworks LLC and Stephanie Jones, which provides the details of the campaign against my client."

justin baldonis filing countersuit real evidence against blake lively
Source: MEGA

Despite Lively's demands being met, the film's release was still marred by conflicts.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baldoni was dropped by his agency, WME, after Lively accused him of sexual harassment.

The filmmaker's former publicist also spoke out against Baldoni and claimed her reputation had been unfairly tarnished due to their work relationship and blamed a pair of turncoat employees for starting a smear campaign against the Gossip Girl actress.

Deadline reported on the statements from Baldoni's lawyer and Lively's PR.

Opt-out of personalized ads

