Baldoni's Bombshell: Justin 'Filing Countersuit' with 'Real Evidence' Against 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Blake Lively After She Sued Him for 'Sexual Harassment' — 'It's Going To Shock Everyone'

The actor/director's counter-lawsuit will reportedly be filed by attorney Bryan Freedman when the courts reopen after the New Year break.

Lively initially filed an 80-page complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of misconduct on the set and involvement in a campaign to tarnish her reputation. However, Baldoni denies these allegations and is now gearing up to take her on in court.

Freedman is expected to challenge key points raised by Lively. He accused Lively's PR team of orchestrating the campaign against Baldoni and manipulating information to distort the context of messages exchanged by Baldoni's team.

The counter-lawsuit also reportedly claimed Lively's legal move was "designed to rebuild her public image after she received bad press during the promotional campaign for the film."