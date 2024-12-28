Princess Diana’s Ghost Found Me My Husband, Says Ex Royal Butler Paul Burrell

The former royal butler shared: "I was on a train coming from London. Euston to Crewe. And on that train, down the other end of the carriage, was a man who smiled at me. That's all. I just looked down the aisle, and he smiled, and I thought, 'Oh, what just happened then? Something happened'.

"So I didn't speak to him the whole journey, it's an hour and a half to Crewe, he started to get off at Crewe - got his briefcase down and a coat, and I thought, 'Oh wow, what if he gets off the train and it's sliding doors and I'll never see him again in my life?'

Acting on what he believed was a nudge from Princess Diana's spirit, Burrell approached Cooper at the end of the journey to ask for his business card.

"I think she sent him. Yes. To take care of me," Burrell said, attributing the meeting to the Princess's unseen influence.