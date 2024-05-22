Train Founding Member Charlie Colin Dead at 58 After Tragic Accident in Shower
Charlie Colin, one of the founding members of the renowned band Train, recently passed away at the age of 58 in what was described as a tragic accident, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a heartbreaking development to come years after Colin left Train in 2003, it was revealed that he sadly passed away earlier this month in Brussels, Belgium.
According to TMZ, Colin’s mother confirmed that the 58-year-old musician died in what appeared to be a terrible accident while house-sitting for a friend in the Belgium city.
She claimed that her son “slipped and fell in the shower” and that no one discovered Colin’s body until a friend returned home over the weekend.
Colin, a bass player, played a pivotal role in the formation of Train in San Francisco in the mid-1990s alongside the band’s other original members like Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford, and Scott Underwood. The band achieved chart-topping success with hits like Drops of Jupiter and Hey, Soul Sister, and ultimately won two Grammy Awards in 2002.
Colin’s departure from the band in 2003 marked a significant transition in both his and the band’s musical career.
The circumstances surrounding the musician’s death have left the music industry in shock.
As for Colin's departure from Train, he was reportedly forced to leave the band in 2003 due to a troubling battle with substance abuse issues.
Pat Monahan, Train’s lead singer and who is still with the band today, opened up about Colin’s substance abuse issues at the time.
“Charlie is one incredible bass player, but he was in a lot of pain, and the way he was dealing with it was very painful for everyone else around him,” Monahan explained shortly after Colin left the band in 2003, according to Daily Mail.
“They weren’t happy about the choice,” Monahan added regarding his decision to make the band choose between Colin or Train. “They were very clear that I put them in a very tough position.”
Colin also cited his struggle with substance abuse in 2023 when he sat for an interview about his music career and his time as Train’s bassist.
The musician cited the band’s grueling touring and recording schedule as one reason for his departure. He also acknowledged that “a lot of things” ultimately “led to [him] leaving” Train back in 2003.
“There were a lot of things that led to me leaving, but it really escalated into it,” Colin said last year regarding the matter. “We never took a break.”
“We drove our tour bus into the parking lot of the recording studio for our second and third record,” he continued. “In Philadelphia, we made our one-and-a-half record. We just never stopped.”
“It’s kind of one those things where you feel like this is too good to be true,” Colin concluded at the time. “Most bands have a lifespan of a few years.”
R.I.P. Charlie Colin.