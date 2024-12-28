Your tip
Supermodel Found Dead From Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Hallmark Actor's Home

Photo of Dayle Haddon
Source: MEGA

Dayle Haddon passed away at 76.

Dec. 28 2024

Canadian supermodel Dayle Haddon tragically passed away at the age of 76 due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Haddon was found in a second-floor bedroom of a detached in-law suite on the property, owned by her daughter Ryan Haddon and son-in-law, Hallmark actor Marc Blucas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

supermodel found dead suspected carbon monoxide poisoning hallmark
Source: MEGA

Dayle Haddon died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident took place at a home on the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania.

The Solebury Township Police Department received a distress call just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, reporting an unconscious 76-year-old man on the first floor of the suite.

First responders found a high level of carbon monoxide on the property, leading to the discovery of Dayle's body inside the building. The unidentified man was rushed to a nearby hospital, while the model was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police reported that two medics and a police officer were also affected by the carbon monoxide but are in stable condition.

No one in the main home was injured, with police believing a heating unit malfunctioned, causing the high levels of carbon monoxide.

supermodel found dead suspected carbon monoxide poisoning hallmark
Source: MEGA

Two medics were hospitalized due to exposure to the poisonous gas.

Ryan wrote in a tribute for his wife: "The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it's most needed, I have no doubt.

"She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful.

"She held so many up, saw their greatness sometimes hidden to them, and always built bridges with her own connections to help them ascend.

"I always trust the timing of things. There are no accidents and certainly how we enter and exit this world is mystical and unknowable. She was a high-hearted spiritual being that put value on her soul's evolution, so I know her journey here in this dimension must have been complete."

supermodel found dead suspected carbon monoxide poisoning hallmark
Source: MEGA

Dayle Haddon was a longtime spokeswoman for L’Oréal.

Dayle, known for her work as a spokesperson for L'Oréal across Europe, China, and North America, had a successful career representing major cosmetic companies.

Throughout her modeling journey, she graced the covers of renowned magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Cosmopolitan.

Additionally, she made a significant impact as a UNICEF Ambassador and through her charity WomenOne, which aimed to provide quality education to girls worldwide.

The model also authored two books, Ageless Beauty and The 5 Principles of Ageless Living.

supermodel found dead suspected carbon monoxide poisoning hallmark
Source: MEGA

Dayle Haddon had signed four contracts with major cosmetic companies Revlon, Max Factor, Estée Lauder and L’Oréal.

Dayle's final Instagram post was shared on December 19, promoting her appearance on the "Shift Happens" podcast with Claudia Mahler, where they discussed "How to Gracefully Beat Ageism in Fashion".

