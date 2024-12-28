Supermodel Found Dead From Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Hallmark Actor's Home

The incident took place at a home on the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania.

The Solebury Township Police Department received a distress call just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, reporting an unconscious 76-year-old man on the first floor of the suite.

First responders found a high level of carbon monoxide on the property, leading to the discovery of Dayle's body inside the building. The unidentified man was rushed to a nearby hospital, while the model was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police reported that two medics and a police officer were also affected by the carbon monoxide but are in stable condition.

No one in the main home was injured, with police believing a heating unit malfunctioned, causing the high levels of carbon monoxide.