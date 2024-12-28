'Romeo and Juliet' Star Olivia Hussey Dead at 73 — 'She Lived a Life Full of Passion, Love and Dedication to The Arts'
Olivia Hussey, best known for her iconic portrayal of Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film Romeo and Juliet, has passed away at 73.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the beloved actress died on Friday, December 27, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
A lengthy statement was shared on Hussey's Instagram announcing the actress's passing.
The post read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley. Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her.
"Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.
"Olivia leaves behind a loving family — her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia's enduring impact on our lives and the industry.
"We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul."
Hussey, an Argentine-born actress, rose to fame at 15 with her role in Romeo and Juliet opposite Leonard Whiting.
The film brought her a Golden Globe for Most Promising Female Newcomer, despite her discomfort with the sensitive nude scenes involving the young actors.
Over five decades later, Hussey and Whiting pursued legal action against film distributors for the unauthorized distribution of the controversial nude scenes from the movie. The lawsuit was dismissed in October.
Whiting paid tribute to his co-star, reminiscing about their shared experiences since childhood.
The 74-year-old actor wrote: "Olivia, We have shared so much since we were two sweet innocent children clinging onto each other for dear life as every photo of us attests to. You have never been frightened of fighting to fix everything wrong in this world.
"Rest now my beautiful Juliet no injustices can hurt you now. And the world will remember your beauty inside and out forever."
Clint Howard, Hussey's co-star in the 1995 comedy Ice Cream Man, also expressed his condolences, remembering her as a "wonderful light."
In 2008, Hussey was diagnosed with breast cancer, which resurfaced in 2018. Despite her health battles, she continued to work in the industry.
Hussey's impact extended beyond her iconic role in Romeo and Juliet, starring in over 50 film and TV projects like Death on the Nile, Black Christmas, IT and Murder, She Wrote.
The beloved actress is survived by her husband, three children and her grandson.