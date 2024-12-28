'Romeo and Juliet' Star Olivia Hussey Dead at 73 — 'She Lived a Life Full of Passion, Love and Dedication to The Arts'

A lengthy statement was shared on Hussey's Instagram announcing the actress's passing.

The post read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley. Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her.

"Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.

"Olivia leaves behind a loving family — her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia's enduring impact on our lives and the industry.

"We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul."