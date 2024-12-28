Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Scandals > Jay-Z

Dirty Secrets of Lawyer Going After Jay-Z and 'Diddy' — How Tony Buzbee is Facing Legal Battles of His Own and Has Shocking Skeleton in Closet

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Tony Buzbee, Jay-Z
Source: MEGA

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer going after Jay-Z and 'Diddy', faces his own legal battles and shocking secrets.

Dec. 28 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Texas lawyer Anthony "Tony" Buzbee – who recently filed a bombshell lawsuit on behalf of a woman accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z of raping her over two decades ago when she was 13 years old is facing his own legal battles and has a shocking arrest skeleton in his closet.

Buzbee – who's repping more than 120 clients claiming to have been sexually victimized by hip-hop honcho Combs, including 25 who say they were minors at the time – was nabbed in 2016 for DWI in the Lone Star State, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
tony buzbee is facing legal battles of his own
Source: MEGA

Buzbee, the lawyer going after Combz and Jay-Z, has his own dark past, including a DWI arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Records show the drunk driving charge was personally dismissed by the Harris County District Attorney's office after Buzbee completed a one-year intervention program – in just eight months.

Now, the peeved pit bull claims he's the victim of a withering public relations assault designed to ruin his rep since siccing himself on Combs and Jay-Z, who are worth an estimated $4.5billion combined.

The feisty former U.S. Marine, 56, was socked by a suit from an anonymous former female client, who claimed the beleaguered lawyer viciously shoved a champagne glass into her face and bungled her divorce case.

Article continues below advertisement
tony buzbee is facing legal battles of his own
Source: MEGA

Amid Combs' legal woes, Buzbee faces accusations from ex-clients over misconduct and fraud.

Article continues below advertisement

But Buzbee called the charges "utterly ridiculous and false." Matthew Thompson, another ex-client, filed a federal lawsuit in Louisiana accusing Buzbee of cheating him out of money from a personal injury settlement.

"This issue was litigated and we were found to have handled it correctly," Buzbee told RadarOnline.com.

To date, Buzbee has only filed 20 complaints against Combs, who remains behind bars awaiting trial for sexual assault, sex trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping, and other heinous crimes.

The All About the Benjamins rapper, 55, maintains he's innocent of all charges.

Article continues below advertisement
tony buzbee is facing legal battles of his own
Source: MEGA

Buzbee hit back at Jay-Z's extortion claims, intensifying the legal battle with shocking allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, Jay-Z's legal team filed an extortion lawsuit against Buzbee in federal court, alleging he is "leveling baseless, fabricated and malicious allegations at high-profile individuals and threatening to name them publicly if they fail to pay exorbitant sums of money."

Buzbee retaliated several days later by identifying Jay-Z as Combs' codefendant in the alleged rape of the teen in 2000, triggering the wrath of the Grammy-winning Empire State of Mind rapper, who vehemently denied the charges.

READ MORE ON Scandals
Photo of Jay-Z and Beyonce

Beyoncé and Jay-Z 'Hurtling Towards $2.6Billion Divorce' After Rapper Was Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl With 'Sex Fiend' Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Split photo of Hannah Berner, Blake Lively

Comic Hannah Berner Defends Brutal Blake Lively Joke Made During Roast Special After 'It Ends With Us' Star Accuses Justin Baldoni of Sexual Harassment

Article continues below advertisement
tony buzbee is facing legal battles of his own
Source: MEGA

Buzbee vows to keep fighting for victims, even as Jay-Z's legal team fires back with lawsuits.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In a fiery statement, Buzbee declared: "We will not be bullied into silence by the filing of clearly frivolous lawsuits against me and my firm. We represent victims and will continue to proudly do so."

In fact, Buzbee claimed he may file a criminal complaint against Jay-Z if his client wishes since the statute of limitations on rape allegations was lifted in New York State.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.