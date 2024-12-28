Dirty Secrets of Lawyer Going After Jay-Z and 'Diddy' — How Tony Buzbee is Facing Legal Battles of His Own and Has Shocking Skeleton in Closet

Texas lawyer Anthony "Tony" Buzbee – who recently filed a bombshell lawsuit on behalf of a woman accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z of raping her over two decades ago when she was 13 years old is facing his own legal battles and has a shocking arrest skeleton in his closet.

Buzbee – who's repping more than 120 clients claiming to have been sexually victimized by hip-hop honcho Combs, including 25 who say they were minors at the time – was nabbed in 2016 for DWI in the Lone Star State, RadarOnline.com can reveal.