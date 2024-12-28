Dirty Secrets of Lawyer Going After Jay-Z and 'Diddy' — How Tony Buzbee is Facing Legal Battles of His Own and Has Shocking Skeleton in Closet
Texas lawyer Anthony "Tony" Buzbee – who recently filed a bombshell lawsuit on behalf of a woman accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z of raping her over two decades ago when she was 13 years old is facing his own legal battles and has a shocking arrest skeleton in his closet.
Buzbee – who's repping more than 120 clients claiming to have been sexually victimized by hip-hop honcho Combs, including 25 who say they were minors at the time – was nabbed in 2016 for DWI in the Lone Star State, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Records show the drunk driving charge was personally dismissed by the Harris County District Attorney's office after Buzbee completed a one-year intervention program – in just eight months.
Now, the peeved pit bull claims he's the victim of a withering public relations assault designed to ruin his rep since siccing himself on Combs and Jay-Z, who are worth an estimated $4.5billion combined.
The feisty former U.S. Marine, 56, was socked by a suit from an anonymous former female client, who claimed the beleaguered lawyer viciously shoved a champagne glass into her face and bungled her divorce case.
But Buzbee called the charges "utterly ridiculous and false." Matthew Thompson, another ex-client, filed a federal lawsuit in Louisiana accusing Buzbee of cheating him out of money from a personal injury settlement.
"This issue was litigated and we were found to have handled it correctly," Buzbee told RadarOnline.com.
To date, Buzbee has only filed 20 complaints against Combs, who remains behind bars awaiting trial for sexual assault, sex trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping, and other heinous crimes.
The All About the Benjamins rapper, 55, maintains he's innocent of all charges.
Last month, Jay-Z's legal team filed an extortion lawsuit against Buzbee in federal court, alleging he is "leveling baseless, fabricated and malicious allegations at high-profile individuals and threatening to name them publicly if they fail to pay exorbitant sums of money."
Buzbee retaliated several days later by identifying Jay-Z as Combs' codefendant in the alleged rape of the teen in 2000, triggering the wrath of the Grammy-winning Empire State of Mind rapper, who vehemently denied the charges.
In a fiery statement, Buzbee declared: "We will not be bullied into silence by the filing of clearly frivolous lawsuits against me and my firm. We represent victims and will continue to proudly do so."
In fact, Buzbee claimed he may file a criminal complaint against Jay-Z if his client wishes since the statute of limitations on rape allegations was lifted in New York State.