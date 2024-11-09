Garth Brooks' Rape Case Latest: Country Icon Demands Sexual Assault Lawsuit Be Heard in Federal Court — Despite Being Warned His Actions are High-Risk

Legal expert Tre Lovell explained Brooks may also be eligible to have the lawsuit moved to federal court because he is from Tennessee, while Roe is from Mississippi.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "Los Angeles tends to be more of a minority blue-collar jury pool.

"In federal court, you have a broader jury pool, and a broader jury pool, I think, would help Garth as well in this case."

RadarOnline revealed last month Harvey Weinstein's former lawyer warned Brooks about going on the offensive against his sexual assault accuser.