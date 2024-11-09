Garth Brooks' Rape Case Latest: Country Icon Demands Sexual Assault Lawsuit Be Heard in Federal Court — Despite Being Warned His Actions are High-Risk
Garth Brooks is demanding his sexual assault case is moved to federal court - despite being warned his actions are high-risk.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country superstar, 62, filed documents on November 1 to have his complaint against his accuser, who initially filed as an anonymous "Jane Roe," moved from the California Superior Court to federal court.
According to court documents, Brooks' attorneys requested the transfer because his accuser asked for damages exceeding $75,000, which would put the amount in the range that can be covered by federal courts.
Brooks, who has adamantly denied the woman's allegations, previously claimed he was the "victim of a shakedown," and he accused the plaintiff of trying to "blackmail" him in legal documents.
Legal expert Tre Lovell explained Brooks may also be eligible to have the lawsuit moved to federal court because he is from Tennessee, while Roe is from Mississippi.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "Los Angeles tends to be more of a minority blue-collar jury pool.
"In federal court, you have a broader jury pool, and a broader jury pool, I think, would help Garth as well in this case."
RadarOnline revealed last month Harvey Weinstein's former lawyer warned Brooks about going on the offensive against his sexual assault accuser.
Defense attorney Duncan Levin called the country music singer's decision to sue his accuser and share her name was a "bold move" that carries "significant risks".
Levin told Fox News: "On the one hand, filing a defamation suit signals that Brooks is taking an aggressive stance to protect his reputation.
"This can sometimes work in favor of public figures who believe they are falsely accused as it forces the accuser to provide evidence supporting their claims.
"However, naming the accuser could backfire, particularly if the accusation is credible or if the accuser gains sympathy from the public.
"It could also be seen as an attempt to intimidate or dissuade other potential accusers from coming forward, which would draw criticism.
"Legally, Brooks will need to prove that the allegations are false and have caused him reputational damage, a high bar in defamation cases."
Brooks was previously so upset that his name was disclosed by Roe's attorneys he re-filed his initial complaint last month with her full name listed.
The singer had filed an anonymous preemptive countersuit in federal court in Mississippi in September, though his accuser eventually filed her suit in California on October 3.
In his filing, he said the lawsuit was filed after he received a "demand letter" from Roe's attorney.
In her lawsuit, the anonymous woman accused Brooks of fostering a sexually hostile workplace prior to the alleged rape in 2019.
She claimed he "took advantage" of financial difficulties she was suffering around 2019 by calling on her for sexual favors.
Roe accused Brooks of emerging naked from a shower on one occasion "with an erection" he forced her to touch.
He allegedly grabbed her hand and told her he fantasized about the moment and wanted her to perform a sex act on him.
In a filing from early October, she included screenshots of a sexually explicit text message conversation she allegedly carried on with Brooks.
She claimed things escalated in May 2019, when he asked her to travel with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy Awards tribute to Sam Moore.
Roe claimed he booked a one-bedroom hotel suite and refused to provide her with her own room.
She accused Brooks of brutally raping her during the trip, before going on to send her explicit text messages and encouraging her to sext him in return.
The woman also claimed he boasted that he had "f***ed multiple women in every corner of a hotel room," "white, Black, brown, or whatever… on every surface".
Brooks denies the claims.
