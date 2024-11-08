Sheldon Cooper 2.0! 'Big Bang Theory' Actor Jim Parsons 'Eyeing Up Huge Payday' For Another Nerd-athon Spin-Off Show
After ditching The Big Bang Theory in its dying days, Jim Parsons is hinting at a major comeback as Sheldon Cooper in a possible spin-off.
Producers of the hit sitcom are working on a third spin-off, following the recently concluded Young Sheldon and the new series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The yet-to-be-named spin-off has recently added Brian Posehn, Kevin Sussman, and Lauren Lapkus to the cast, all of whom had recurring roles on the original Big Bang Theory.
Though deals have yet to be made with the main stars, including Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, Parsons, 51, said a reprisal of his role as geeky Sheldon isn't completely off the table.
When asked if he'd return for a reboot, Parsons said: "As we sit here now, no, but I also I would I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much.
"You know, one of the things is that it was so special as what it was as what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn't be that."
He added: "And so why would we be doing it? I don't know that's that's how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long."
The Big Bang Theory ran from 2007-2019 and earned the actor four Emmys and one Golden Globe.
Sources say Parsons has more than enough money to turn down any offer, but he still has some mending to do with Cuoco and Galecki - both of whom were hurt by his decision to skip the final season of the show in 2019.
An insider said: "Jim does what inspires him now. I don't know that playing Sheldon, which he did for so long, brings the same inspiration anymore.
"Then again, if they backed up the Brink's truck for him, it might be hard for him to say no!"
Parsons is currently starring alongside actress Katie Holmes in the Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer-prize-winning play, Our Town.
He earned his first Tony Award nomination for his role in Mother Play earlier this year.
At the June ceremony, the actor opened up about wanting to explore other roles and opportunities aside from Sheldon.
He said: "There's a part of me, maybe it's the actor in me or whatever, that really needs to be fed. That needs those other avenues to go down and other characters to play in order to scratch that itch and grow and satisfy.
"Look, 12 years on that show was so beautiful and such a blessing. But I definitely still feel that I am exercising muscles that I didn't get a chance to play as much while doing that."
