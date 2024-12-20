Dirty Secrets of Lawyer Going After Jay-Z and 'Diddy': Tony Buzbee's DWI Arrest Revealed — and How He 'Shoved Champagne Glass in Female Client's Face and Bungled Her Divorce'
Texas lawyer Anthony "Tony" Buzbee – who recently filed a bombshell lawsuit on behalf of a woman accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of raping her over two decades ago when she was a starstruck 13-year-old – is facing his own legal battles and has a shocking arrest skeleton in his closet.
Buzbee - who's repping more than 120 clients claiming to have been sexually victimized by hip-hop honcho Combs, including 25 who say they were minors at the time – was nabbed in 2016 for DWI in the Lone Star State, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new lawsuit filed on Thursday, Buzbee has also been accused of "deliberately giving a woman a sexually transmitted disease" and "hitting her so hard that he smashed her teeth."
Records show the drunk driving charge was personally dismissed by the Harris County District Attorney's office after Buzbee completed a one-year intervention program – in just eight months.
Now, the peeved pit bull claims he's the victim of a withering public relations assault designed to ruin his rep since siccing himself on Combs and Jay-Z, who are worth an estimated $4.5 billion combined.
The feisty former U.S. Marine, 56, was socked by a suit from an anonymous former female client who claims the beleaguered lawyer viciously shoved a champagne glass into her face and bungled her divorce case.
But Buzbee called the charges "utterly ridiculous and false."
Matthew Thompson, another ex-client, filed a federal lawsuit in Louisiana accusing Buzbee of cheating him out of money from a personal injury settlement.
"This issue was litigated and we were found to have handled it correctly," Buzbee told RadarOnline.com.
In the new lawsuit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, it claimed back in 2018, Buzbee "lured" the alleged victim "into having a sexual encounter with him by concealing the fact he had a venereal disease."
According to the documents: "Defendant knew of the risk that he would pass the disease to Plaintiff if he did not take the appropriate precautions, and when that risk materialized, he manipulated her to protect himself from reputational harm using his status as a licensed attorney."
The victim, who was not named, claimed Buzbee offered her free legal services in return for silence and then allegedly "became possessive."
The lawsuit then claimed Buzbee became "violent" after seeing the alleged victim talk to another man at a bar in New York City.
The victim claimed the lawyer smashed a glass against her face and "left her with two broken teeth."
Buzbee then represented the alleged victim in her divorce case in 2021 "as a result of his manipulations."
The lawsuit claimed Buzbee used the opportunity to "doctor Plaintiff’s medical records to make it look as if he could not have been the one who infected her with a venereal disease."
According to the documents, the lawyer allegedly altered the date of the STD test results from 2018 to 2020.
Buzbee allegedly used the medical records to "blackmail" the husband to “circumvent ordinary negotiations."
The lawyer settled for "a fraction" of what the alleged victim should have received in the divorce.
To date, Buzbee has only filed 20 complaints against Combs, who remains behind bars in NYC awaiting trial for sexual assault, sex trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping, and other heinous crimes.
The "All About the Benjamins" rapper, 55, maintains he's innocent of all charges.
Last month, Jay-Z's legal team filed an extortion lawsuit against Buzbee in federal court, alleging he is "leveling baseless, fabricated, and malicious allegations at high-profile individuals and threatening to name them publicly if they fail to pay exorbitant sums of money."
Buzbee retaliated several days later by identifying Jay-Z as Combs’ codefendant in the alleged rape of the teen in 2000, triggering the wrath of the Grammy-winning Empire State of Mind rapper, who vehemently denies the charges.
In a fiery statement to RadarOnline.com, Buzbee declared: "We will not be bullied into silence by the filing of clearly frivolous lawsuits against me and my firm. We represent victims and will continue to proudly do so."
In fact, Buzbee claimed he may file a criminal complaint against Jay-Z if his client wishes since the statute of limitations on rape allegations was lifted in New York State.