The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rocked a leopard accented Santa hat, matched with a leopard pattern coat over a black dress. Glanville also added thigh-high boots to top it all off as she smiled in numerous photos.

All this comes after Glanville shocked fans with a concerning selfie of her swollen and distorted face. The ex Bravo star recently confessed to spending over $70,000 in her search for the cause of her facial disfigurement following a nearly two-year health ordeal.

She said earlier this month "With not working as well for the past two years, I’m stressed. I don’t socialize. I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me."