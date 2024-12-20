Brandi Glanville Shows Face in Public for First Time After Having ALL Her Facial Fillers Dissolved — Following Horror Film-Style 'Parasite Disfigurement' Scare
Brandi Glanville has given fans a look at her face in public for the first time since she removed all of her facial fillers.
The 52-year-old attended Twitch streamer Amouranth's Winter Wonderland birthday party and had her fresh face on display, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rocked a leopard accented Santa hat, matched with a leopard pattern coat over a black dress. Glanville also added thigh-high boots to top it all off as she smiled in numerous photos.
All this comes after Glanville shocked fans with a concerning selfie of her swollen and distorted face. The ex Bravo star recently confessed to spending over $70,000 in her search for the cause of her facial disfigurement following a nearly two-year health ordeal.
She said earlier this month "With not working as well for the past two years, I’m stressed. I don’t socialize. I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me."
According to the TV personality she reached out to an immunologist, an infectious disease specialist, a rheumatologist, and an ENT (ear, nose, and throat doctor) desperately looking for an answer.
She said: "They sent me to have my face checked – maybe old filler. So, that was all dissolved, even though I was like, 'You're dissolving my actual skin now because I haven’t had filler in a long time.' I've had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks."
Glanville revealed she has been on "meds this whole year", and undergoing "every test under the sun"; efforts which ultimately led doctors to diagnose her with a facial parasite.
"It's just been frustrating for all of us," Glanville said.
The Real Housewives notable suspects she may have contracted the parasite during a trip to Morocco, possibly from consuming various foods, including meat.
Glanville also blamed Bravo for her "stress" – and it's not the first time she's called out her former network.
In July, she posted a similar selfie, and tweeted: "This is why I'm miserable and depressed... Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people. Thank you Bravo. I couldn't even work if I wanted to at this point."
However, sources connected to the popular reality show, blamed Glanville for her own career downfall. One insider previously told RadarOnline.com Glanville was given every opportunity to succeed at the network, which she threw away each time.
The insider also claimed the Glanville "had plenty of opportunities" at the network, citing her two seasons on Ultimate Girls Trip, her appearance on Peacock's The Traitors, and her several-season stint on RHOBH.
"She self-sabotaged herself every time," the source said. "No one is responsible for her downfall more than Brandi."
During her appearance on Ultimate Girls Trip, Glanville was accused of giving co-star Caroline Manzo "unwanted kisses" and "inappropriately touching her", as she was booted from the program.
Glanville filed a lawsuit against Bravo in January 2024 – but her lawyers dropped her in October of this year.