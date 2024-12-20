Tom Cruise Fuels Rumors He's Dumped One-Armed Actress For Agent Maha Dakhil — After Pair Were Spotted on Intimate Dinner Date in London
Tom Cruise has sparked new romance rumors after being spotted on a dinner date in London with Maha Dakhil.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun actor enjoyed a romantic three-hour meal with the agent, who first triggered dating speculation in September after touching down in England on his helicopter.
According to an eyewitness, the actor, 62, and his date "were spotted getting very touchy feely with one another and looked extremely cozy" as they dined together at the five star restaurant GAIA London, which serves Greek Mediterranean cuisine.
She could be seen making him laugh and caressing his arm as they chatted away in a cozy booth.
They arrived to the upmarket eatery in a black chauffeur driven Mercedes just after 7:30pm on Wednesday night, before leaving around 11pm.
At the end of the night, Cruise proved himself to be quite the gentleman as he helped Dakhil put on her coat.
This marks their second outing together this week as he was seen dropping her off at London's Chiltern Firehouse.
However, their latest sighting, marks the first time they engaged in any PDA.
Before Dakhil, the A-lister was most recently linked to Spanish singer Victoria Canal, 26.
However, back in August she dismissed "completely bonkers" reports that she was dating the Hollywood hunk.
The one-armed star said: "Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise. I'm deceased. Let's just stop this in its tracks — I'm sorry to bum u out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person and artist."
She ended her statement by writing: "Lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life. y'all."
Later taking to her Instagram Stories she said: "In all seriousness guys, Tom has been nothing but a lovely and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teacher and other wise people that have learned a lot from livin.
"And again, I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me, you learn a lot if you're open to life bringing you those teachers."
It was previously revealed Cruise's colleagues were stunned when Canal visited the set of Mission: Impossible 8 in England.
She spent most of the day there, setting tongues wagging that the pair may have struck up a romance.
"It is all very bizarre," said a crew member. "Tom invited Victoria to watch him film for the whole day and that is just not something he does for his random friends.
"When she turned up, there was much gossip: is she Tom's new romantic partner? It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends but they are pretty much inseparable.
"They have been seeing a lot of one another and Victoria is beautiful. It's all been happening in plain sight."