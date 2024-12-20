Tom Cruise Fuels Rumors He's Dumped One-Armed Actress For Agent Maha Dakhil — After Pair Were Spotted on Intimate Dinner Date in London

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun actor enjoyed a romantic three-hour meal with the agent, who first triggered dating speculation in September after touching down in England on his helicopter.

Tom Cruise has sparked new romance rumors after being spotted on a dinner date in London with Maha Dakhil.

According to an eyewitness, the actor, 62, and his date "were spotted getting very touchy feely with one another and looked extremely cozy" as they dined together at the five star restaurant GAIA London, which serves Greek Mediterranean cuisine.

She could be seen making him laugh and caressing his arm as they chatted away in a cozy booth.

They arrived to the upmarket eatery in a black chauffeur driven Mercedes just after 7:30pm on Wednesday night, before leaving around 11pm.

At the end of the night, Cruise proved himself to be quite the gentleman as he helped Dakhil put on her coat.