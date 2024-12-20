'Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot Now Facing Historic MURDER Probe Over the Rape and Death of Estate Agent 33 Years Ago

The 'Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot has been jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of drugging and raping his wife, Gisèle, for years – but now he is facing a murder probe over the death of a young woman over three decades ago.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 72-year-old is facing a second investigation for the rape and murder of a young real estate agent in Paris back in 1991.