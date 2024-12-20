'Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot Now Facing Historic MURDER Probe Over the Rape and Death of Estate Agent 33 Years Ago
The 'Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot has been jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of drugging and raping his wife, Gisèle, for years – but now he is facing a murder probe over the death of a young woman over three decades ago.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 72-year-old is facing a second investigation for the rape and murder of a young real estate agent in Paris back in 1991.
After a three-month-long trial, the Monster of Avignon was handed a 20-year prison term by Judge Roger Arata after he pleaded guilty to drugging and raping his ex-wife repeatedly for almost a decade.
During that time, Dominique, 72, also invited strangers to rape her while she was unconscious.
Police were able to identify 51 abusers who were involved in raping Gisèle – but authorities were not able to locate 21 men.
Following the bombshell verdict, authorities in Nanterre reportedly reopened the two cold cases and put Pelicot under investigation.
In addition to the real estate agent, he also faces a probe over an attempted rape in 1999.
The New York Times reported that Pelicot's DNA matched the evidence collected during the 1999 attempted rape.
Pelicot allegedly lured a 19-year-old real estate agent into a building and pretended he was interested in viewing it before the attempted rape.
The young woman was able to escape after the drugs allegedly wore off.
In the other cold case, a 23-year-old female real estate agent, Sophie Narme, was raped and killed back in 1991.
While touring an apartment in Paris, the young woman was "put to sleep with ether."
Pelicot denied any involvement in the case.
Back in September 2020, Dominique was put on the police department's radar after he was busted filming under women's skirts by security in a supermarket.
Authorities then found more than 20,000 images and videos on his computer that documented years of abuse on his wife without her knowledge.
It was also discovered that he recruited at least 70 men from online chatrooms to rape his wife and filmed the assaults.
A few titles for the files found on his computer were "abuse", "her rapists", "night alone" and more.
According to reports, he admitted in court that he would crush drugs into his wife's food, including her favorite dessert.
Gisèle was unaware of the rapes until police confronted her about the material found on her husband's computer.
She allegedly said in court: "I’ve lost 10 years of my life that I’ll never make up for."
Gisèle made an emotional statement after her husband was jailed for 20 years.
She said to the press: "It is with deep emotion that I speak to you today. This trial was a very difficult ordeal. I think first of all of my three children, David, Caroline and Florian.
"I also think of my grandchildren because they are the future and it is also for them that I have led this fight, as well as my daughters-in-law Aurore and Céline. I also think of all the other families affected by this tragedy."