Britney Spears

Britney Spears Flashes Bikini-Line Tattoos In Yet Another Raunchy Social Media Dance — As She's Trolled Over 'Swollen Baby Hand' Jewelry Range Promotion

Composite photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears flaunted her hip tattoos in her latest Instagram video.

Dec. 20 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Britney Spears has given fans a look at her tattoos in her latest raunchy social media post.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop princess flaunted a new bikini – and her hip tattoos – online after she was trolled for sharing a bizarre photo of a "swollen" baby hand modeling jewelry.

Spears, 43, twirled around in a new swimsuit from a luxury hotel in Mexico on Thursday, December 19.

britney spears shows off tattoos in raunchy dance video
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Spears showed off a new baby blue and white bikini in her latest Instagram dancing video.

The Toxic singer let her blonde hair down as she twirled for the camera. She donned a baby blue halter bikini, black choker necklace, and aviator sunglasses.

She captioned her post: "Don’t laugh at me !!! I haven’t had a new bathing suit in a while."

In classic Spears' fashion, she included several emojis before continuing: "I was like, “Should I dance?” I thought I looked pretty, it’s actually kinda funny !!!"

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

The pop star stopped several times to adjust her swimsuit bottoms, flashing her bikini line tattoos in the process.

In the video, the mother-of-two also danced with a red heart prop, which she referenced in her caption: "PSSS the red heart said be quiet, but what if you wanna be silly and party out LOUD."

She made sure to pause several times to adjust her bikini bottoms, making sure to pull them down low enough to show off her two bikini line tattoos.

Spears' signature dancing video quickly racked up nearly 88,000 likes.

britney spears shows off tattoos in raunchy dance video
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Spears used a red puffy heart as a prop in the video.

Her post comes days after she was ridiculed for posting a snap of a chubby baby hand, which donned a diamond heart ring and gold bracelet.

Spears captioned the post: "OMG OMG OMG unbelievable wow."

She also tagged a "Cute Kids Fashion" Instagram account – which showcases photos of babies – where she seemingly got the photo from.

The unusual post may not actually be a real baby, as the account routinely posts AI images.

britney spears jewelry
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Spears' post of a baby hand donning jewelry added to speculation about a potential jewelry line.

The post added to speculation about a possible jewelry line in the works for Spears, who hasn't released new music since her 2023 collaboration with Will.I.Am on Mind Your Business.

An hour before she shared the baby jewelry snap, Spears posted what appeared to a logo for the rumored collection.

Her post featured a pink image, red rose and "B Tiny" in a cursive font along with the caption, "Coming soon ..." with three red rose emojis.

Fans wasted no time giving their opinion on Spears' baby hand post.

One social media user wrote: "That is not a real baby's hand, it is so obviously a baby doll!"

Another echoed the image was AI generated as the baby "appeared to have only four fingers".

A third wrote: "There will not be any jewelry line and on the off chance there is, she will not have put in any work. Just hire people to do it then sign off."

