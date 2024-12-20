EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce 'Dreaming of Being House Husband' for Billionaire Taylor Swift — Amid NFL Retirement and Engagement Rumors
American football legend Travis Kelce has told pals he's "dreaming" of being billionaire Taylor Swift's $90 million house husband.
The Kansas City Chiefs favorite is expected to marry the pop princess next year amid rumors they are already engaged, and then the sportsman will hang up his boots to give support to Swift's global music brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told us: "He can't wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7. He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager. That's his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots.
"He knows his body can't take too much more of the pain he receives in the NFL, and that will be Taylor's gain."
Fans are already speculating they are planning to get hitched.
Swift fueled rumors that she is engaged to Kelce after fans noticed a telling detail in some of her Eras Tour wrap party photos.
After the 35-year-old Bad Blood singer’s friend Brittany Mahomes posted snaps from the bash on Instagram Wednesday, several eagle-eyed fans noticed something seemed off with Swift's ring finger.
In one snap, the Grammy winner posed alongside Mahomes, fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell, and close friend Ashley Avignone while holding a cocktail in her hand.
A Swiftie took to her Instagram Story to point out that Swift’s ring finger may have been blurred in the photos.
"Hey. Um, guys? Do you feel like the pics with her hand are... blurred? Or am I hormonal?," she wrote atop a photo of Swift sipping her drink at the party.
After another fan DMed the poster to ask why Swift would not just take off the possible engagement ring, she replied: "Because wearing an engagement ring after getting engaged at a party celebrating you sounds like the most perfect night ever!"
Retirement rumors have been circling the 35-year-old Kelce since he began dating Swift and getting involved in a number of entertainment opportunities.
After 12 seasons as the tight end for the Chiefs, the Ohio native has hinted he might be looking at retirement sooner rather than later while reflecting on his team's win over the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 15.
"It felt so surreal," Travis confessed about returning home on the Dec. 18 episode of his New Heights podcast.
"I don't know if it's the last time I'll play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was just giving it one last hoorah before I'm done because I've only played there twice in 12 years."
And since he has played there so infrequently, he doesn't "really see it ever happening again."
He added: "It was just a special day for me personally."
Travis gushed to his brother and cohost Jason Kelce, who retired from the NFL earlier this year: "I just love that city, man. It was so fun.
"When we flew in, I felt like a tour guide, just telling everybody every single city that we were going past, every monument, every building."