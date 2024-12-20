EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce 'Dreaming of Being House Husband' for Billionaire Taylor Swift — Amid NFL Retirement and Engagement Rumors

American football legend Travis Kelce has told pals he's "dreaming" of being billionaire Taylor Swift's $90 million house husband.

The Kansas City Chiefs favorite is expected to marry the pop princess next year amid rumors they are already engaged, and then the sportsman will hang up his boots to give support to Swift's global music brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source told us: "He can't wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7. He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager. That's his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots.

"He knows his body can't take too much more of the pain he receives in the NFL, and that will be Taylor's gain."