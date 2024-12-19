Taylor Swift Engaged to Travis Kelce? Singer Sparks Rumors 'Eras Tour' Party Was Actually an ENGAGEMENT Bash After She 'Blurs' and 'Covers Up' Ring Finger in Pics
Taylor Swift has sparked rumors she is engaged to Travis Kelce after covering her ring finger in snaps from her 35th birthday party.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans noticed the superstar singer's finger appeared blurred in a photo which showed her holding a cocktail while posing up with fellow Kansas Chiefs' WAG Lyndsay Bell and close pal Ashley Avignone.
The detail triggered a wild theory Swift may have purposely "edited out" an engagement ring as not to reveal news Kelce, 35, had finally popped the question.
The sleuthing continued as fans also noticed Swift was wearing a red friendship bracelet on her right arm that appeared to be an homage to her NFL star boyfriend.
A deep zoom-in on the bracelet revealed five white letter charms, two of which looked to be a side-by-side 'C' and 'E.' This was enough for fans to believe that the charms spelled out "KELCE".
However, some fans questioned why Swift, if she is actually engaged, wouldn't just "take off" her ring while taking photos.
The never-before-seen snaps from the Eras Tour-themed soiree that took place last Friday were shared by Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kelce's Kansas Chiefs' teammate, Patrick Mahomes.
Swift has been dating tight end Kelce since summer 2023 and they've faced repeated engagement rumors since going public with their romance.
The couple were forced to shutdown speculation in October after Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman accidentally referred to Swift as Kelce's "missus" on the air.
A source close to the couple said: "It's not true and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what's going on with them and shouldn't make wild assumptions based on zero fact."
But chatter about a potential proposal picked back up earlier this month after a source revealed Swift would "love to be engaged" but the couple "aren't rushing it".
The source explained: "Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style. That's just not how she does (things). Marriage is a big deal, and she wants (it to be) forever."
Meanwhile, another insider revealed things between Kelce and Swift are "serious" and that he makes her "very happy".
Swift, who wrapped her record-breaking Eras Tour on December 8 after nearly two years on the road, is said to be "looking forward" to spending the holidays with Kelce.
The NFL star "went out of his way" to ensure everything was "perfect" for last Friday’s bash.
An insider revealed Travis "hired a private chef and bartender to cook and make cocktails for them. He had his gifts delivered beforehand so they would be a surprise". The athlete also "had jewelry engraved especially for Taylor".
While at the party, the Super Bowl winner "couldn't take his eyes off the billionaire beauty and he thought she looked exquisite".
The insider said Kelce made the choice to have a more "intimate party with Taylor" over a large gathering, believing it would be more "meaningful" and allow them to have "one-on-one time".
"Taylor and Travis are always surrounded by a ton of people so it was really important that this celebration be different for Taylor," the source added.