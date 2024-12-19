Taylor Swift Engaged to Travis Kelce? Singer Sparks Rumors 'Eras Tour' Party Was Actually an ENGAGEMENT Bash After She 'Blurs' and 'Covers Up' Ring Finger in Pics

The couple were forced to shutdown speculation in October after Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman accidentally referred to Swift as Kelce's "missus" on the air.

A source close to the couple said: "It's not true and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what's going on with them and shouldn't make wild assumptions based on zero fact."

But chatter about a potential proposal picked back up earlier this month after a source revealed Swift would "love to be engaged" but the couple "aren't rushing it".

The source explained: "Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style. That's just not how she does (things). Marriage is a big deal, and she wants (it to be) forever."

Meanwhile, another insider revealed things between Kelce and Swift are "serious" and that he makes her "very happy".