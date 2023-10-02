Monday Night Football promos: $400+ in Bonuses from FanDuel KY and DraftKings KY
With the dawn of legal online sports betting in Kentucky, sports enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation, especially for the Monday Night Football clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants. Whether you're a seasoned bettor or just dipping your toes into the waters, here's a complete guide to help you navigate the exciting promos on offer from FanDuel Kentucky and DraftKings Kenutcky, and make informed decisions.
DraftKings Kentucky
DraftKings Kentucky's New- and Existing-User Promos for MNF
- MNF UP 10 EARLY WIN: If the Giants or the Seahawks lead by 10 points anytime during the game, your moneyline bet pays out instantly.
- MNF 50% SGP BOOST: Design a Same Game Parlay for the Giants vs. Seahawks, and enjoy a 50% boost from DraftKings.
- NEW USER Special: A debut bet of $5 gives you $200 in Bonus Bets. However, this isn't accessible if you've already availed the prelaunch offer. Note: Bonus bets can't be converted to cash.
- MNF NO SWEAT BET: Existing users can get a token for a No Sweat Bet, potentially worth up to $150.
Claiming the DraftKings Promos is Easy:
- Click here to activate the new-user promo and be routed to DK's platform.
- Register on the DraftKings Kentucky platform.
- Deposit a minimum of $5.
- Navigate to 'Promotions' and opt-in for Monday Night Football offers.
- Place your bets, including $5 to unlock the new-user offer.
- Enjoy the game and collect your $200 in bonus bets.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+. Physically present in KY
FanDuel Kentucky
- Bonus Bets for New Customers: Deposit at least $10 and place a cash wager of a minimum $5 to receive $200 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets within 72 hours.
- 50% Profit Boost Token: All customers can claim a 50% Profit Boost Token and use it on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay Wager for the Seahawks vs. Giants game.
Claiming the FanDuel Promos is Easy:
21+ and present in KY. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Seahawks vs. Giants: Game Insights
- Date and Time: Monday, October 2, 2023, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Odds: Seahawks are the favorites with a -1.5 point spread. The over/under is pegged at 47 total points.
Predictions: After 10,000 or our simulations, the Seahawks have a 58% chance of victory. Moreover, there's a 52% likelihood of the Seahawks covering the -1.5 spread, while the over/under has an even 50% chance of hitting.
Player Spotlight: Seahawks vs. Giants Bet on players, not just the game. Player prop bets allow you to wager on individual performances. For instance, Seattle's Kenneth Walker has the highest probability (10.3%) of scoring the first touchdown. For a detailed breakdown of player odds, check out DraftKings or FanDuel's official sites.
Score Prediction: After extensive simulations, the anticipated final score stands at Seahawks 24 - Giants 22.
Sports betting is more than just luck; it's about strategy, analysis, and understanding the game. Dive deep into detailed simulations, be updated with the latest betting odds, and always ensure responsible gambling. With promotions and data-driven insights, Kentucky sports betting is set to elevate your NFL experience. Best of luck, and enjoy the game!
Learn how you can claim $365 in bonus bets with bet365 Kentucky, for betting just $1 on MNF.
