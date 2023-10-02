Monday Night Football promos: $400+ in Bonuses from FanDuel KY and DraftKings KY

Date and Time: Monday, October 2, 2023, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, October 2, 2023, 8:15 p.m. ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Odds: Seahawks are the favorites with a -1.5 point spread. The over/under is pegged at 47 total points.

Predictions: After 10,000 or our simulations, the Seahawks have a 58% chance of victory. Moreover, there's a 52% likelihood of the Seahawks covering the -1.5 spread, while the over/under has an even 50% chance of hitting.

Player Spotlight: Seahawks vs. Giants Bet on players, not just the game. Player prop bets allow you to wager on individual performances. For instance, Seattle's Kenneth Walker has the highest probability (10.3%) of scoring the first touchdown. For a detailed breakdown of player odds, check out DraftKings or FanDuel's official sites.

Score Prediction: After extensive simulations, the anticipated final score stands at Seahawks 24 - Giants 22.