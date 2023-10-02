Seahawks vs. Giants Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 4
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants will duke it out in an NFL Week 4 matchup at MetLife Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Seahawks vs. Giants betting guide, which includes the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Seahawks are favored to win against the Giants on Monday. The over/under is set at 47 for total points scored.
Seahawks vs. Giants 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants
- Date: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Seahawks -1.5 (-115), Giants +1.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Seahawks -130, Giants +114
- Total: Over/Under 47 (-108/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Seahawks vs. Giants Prediction
Radar Sports has joined forces with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Seahawks vs. Giants matchup using independent data and computer power to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Seahawks have a 58% chance of beating the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Seahawks (-1.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 47 points is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Seahawks vs. Giants
Our free data-driven pick for the Seahawks vs. Giants game on Monday is to bet on the Seahawks moneyline (-130).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make smarter decisions.
Seahawks-Giants Week 4 Player Props
A great option to wager on Seattle vs. NY Giants without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Seahawks and Giants are listed below.
According to our model, Seattle's Kenneth Walker has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Seahawks vs. Giants.
Walker has a 10.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Seahawks RB has a 45.6% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Seattle Seahawks
- Kenneth Walker: 10.3% probability
- DK Metcalf: 9.1% probability
- Tyler Lockett: 8.6% probability
- Zach Charbonnet: 5.5% probability
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 5.0% probability
New York Giants
- Daniel Jones: 8.0% probability
- Matt Breida: 6.8% probability
- Darren Waller: 6.4% probability
- Wan'Dale Robinson: 5.8% probability
- Darius Slayton: 5.5% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Seattle Seahawks
- Kenneth Walker: 45.6% probability
- DK Metcalf: 40.8% probability
- Tyler Lockett: 37.4% probability
- Zach Charbonnet: 27.5% probability
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 24.4% probability
New York Giants
- Daniel Jones: 35.9% probability
- Darren Waller: 31.8% probability
- Matt Breida: 30.8% probability
- Wan'Dale Robinson: 27.8% probability
- Darius Slayton: 26.2% probability
Seahawks vs. Giants Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Seattle vs. NY Giants at MetLife Stadium has the Seahawks winning 24-22.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Seahawks vs. Giants
Monday's NFL Week 4 matchup between the Seahawks and Giants on Monday is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
All the predictions and probabilities in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Monday's Seahawks vs. Giants matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
Sports betting can be exciting, but it's vital that you bet responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
