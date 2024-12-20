Housewives Ultimatum: Shamed 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger 'Hit With Brutal Demand by Show Bosses' — 'Shape Up or Ship Out!'

Huger will be sentenced January 29, but she could face dire consequences earlier than that.

A source close to production of her Bravo show said her role in the RHOP is now at risk: "Shooting for the upcoming season is done. But after her DUI arrest Karen Huger will not be asked to return unless she cleans herself up."

As of now, Huger is on the "chopping block", per the source. But the decision on whether she stays or goes may be out of producers' hands.

"Of course, she may go to jail which would make it impossible for her to return anyway," the insider added.