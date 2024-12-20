Housewives Ultimatum: Shamed 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger 'Hit With Brutal Demand by Show Bosses' — 'Shape Up or Ship Out!'
Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has been told by producers her job on the show is in jeopardy, unless she cleans herself up immediately.
The reality star is facing a new reality following her conviction of multiple charges, including DUI.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Huger, 61, was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department in March after she lost control of her 2017 Maserati, crossed a median, hit several traffic signs, and smashed into a tree.
A jury convicted Huger Wednesday of DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and failure to notify authorities of an address change.
She was acquitted of reckless driving.
Huger will be sentenced January 29, but she could face dire consequences earlier than that.
A source close to production of her Bravo show said her role in the RHOP is now at risk: "Shooting for the upcoming season is done. But after her DUI arrest Karen Huger will not be asked to return unless she cleans herself up."
As of now, Huger is on the "chopping block", per the source. But the decision on whether she stays or goes may be out of producers' hands.
"Of course, she may go to jail which would make it impossible for her to return anyway," the insider added.
Huger has been admonished not just for the DUI, but also her behavior during the stop.
The source told Daily Mail: "She was obnoxious to police and disrespectful of the law enforcement. This will all be taken into consideration, and she is going to have to get sober before any decisions are made."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the star's legal team was not happy at all with the outcome, as they reacted in a statement: "Although we are disappointed in the jury's verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case."
Attorney A. Scott Bolden continued: "We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger's right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time."
Shocking body camera footage released by police showed just how intoxicated Huger really was.
Released shortly after the verdict was announces, she could be seen repeatedly slurring her speech. Huger refused a breathalyzer and declined to take a field sobriety test.
Police repeatedly asked Huger if she had been drinking. After her husband, Raymond, arrived on the scene, he tried to explain the situation to cops on her behalf.
Raymond said on camera: "I’m saying that you probably had a couple of beers, and you were coming back, and you said that you got run off the road."
Huger was eventually arrested and transported to jail.
She now faces up to two years behind bars.