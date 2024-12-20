Housewives Legal Nightmare: 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Faces Prison Time After Being Found Guilty in DUI Trial — 9 Months After Crashing Her Maserati

Huger was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department in March when she refused a breathalyzer test after losing control of her 2017 Maserati, crossing a median, hitting several traffic signs, and smashing into a tree.

The TV star was eventually released from custody, but the incident report revealed just how brutal the crash was, with her car catching fire following the accident.

The report read: "Crews located a single-vehicle collision. white sedan off the right side of the roadway. community security officer on scene."

Emergency personnel then "secured the vehicle and assisted" Huger out of the car before putting out a "small fire".

Huger was charged with a DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, and reckless driving.