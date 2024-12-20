Housewives Legal Nightmare: 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Faces Prison Time After Being Found Guilty in DUI Trial — 9 Months After Crashing Her Maserati
Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger may find herself behind bars after being found guilty on numerous charges following a shock incident involving her crashing her Maserati.
The 61-year-old was found guilty on nearly all counts except for a charge of reckless driving, and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29, 2005, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality star's legal team was not happy at all with the outcome, as they reacted in a statement: "Although we are disappointed in the jury's verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case."
Attorney A. Scott Bolden continued: "We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger's right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time."
Huger was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department in March when she refused a breathalyzer test after losing control of her 2017 Maserati, crossing a median, hitting several traffic signs, and smashing into a tree.
The TV star was eventually released from custody, but the incident report revealed just how brutal the crash was, with her car catching fire following the accident.
The report read: "Crews located a single-vehicle collision. white sedan off the right side of the roadway. community security officer on scene."
Emergency personnel then "secured the vehicle and assisted" Huger out of the car before putting out a "small fire".
Huger was charged with a DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, and reckless driving.
The Bravo star would later claim the accident happened due to her being in a "super emotional state".
She said: "I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life."
Despite her explanation, residents of the community blasted the TV personality.
A resident who lived in the residential neighborhood and witnessed the crash said to RadarOnline.com at the time: "She was going so fast when she was going down the road, she probably lost control quite a bit earlier before crashing into a tree.
"What was dangerous was that it’s a crossing, a pedestrian crossing so people who are really carless would not have been able to stop if there was a pedestrian and cause incredible damage – even kill a pedestrian."
The resident also believes Huger would’ve killed someone if the incident had occurred hours earlier.
They said: "If it were any other time of the day or night, not so close to midnight, there would always be people walking, kids playing, kids crossing the street and it’s a matter of great concern to the residents that these people are careless, inconsiderate and callous in the way they behave while driving down a residential neighborhood."
Huger may face up to two years in prison when she is sentenced.