Jessica Simpson

Real Reason Behind Jessica Simpson's Dramatic New Look Revealed After Her Makeover Post Sparked 'Body-Double' Theories Among Stunned Fans

Composite photo of Jessica Simpson.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson stunned fans with a dramatic new look.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Dec. 19 2024, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson has sparked "body double" theories among fans after she debuted a shocking new look.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reason behind Simpson's dramatic new appearance, as insiders claimed she needed to "feel good" as divorce rumors plague her marriage with Eric Johnson.

Simpson, 44, stunned fans when she took to Instagram to hint at new music she's working on.

jessica simpson eric johnson yea marriage head for splitsville
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Simpson changed her look to 'feel good' as her marriage has been hit by divorce rumors.

The 44-year-old captioned her post: "I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul."

In the photo, Simpson was sitting on a chair in what appeared to be a recording studio, with a piano and guitar cases nearby.

She had a black blazer draped over her shoulders, which she paired with a white mini skirt and crop top. Panty hose with cut-out details and platform cowboy boot heels completed the saucy look.

Her long blonde hair was straightened and her makeup was kept neutral as she pouted for the camera.

reason behind jessica simpsons dramatic new look
Source: @JESSICASIMPSON/INSTAGRAM

Fans called out Simpson for looking like a different person in her latest Instagram post.

Fans rushed to the comment section to call out Simpson's jarring new look.

One Instagram user wrote: "I don't even recognize this person" as another echoed, "But, who is this, even? It doesn't even look like Jessica Simpson."

A second commented: "That's not even Jessica Simpson. They just stay playing in our faces."

While a third asked: "Girl, who is this?"

reason behind jessica simpsons dramatic new look
Source: @JESSICASIMPSON/INSTAGRAM

The insider claimed Simpson feels her husband 'doesn't truly appreciate the beauty' she is.

According to an insider, Simpson has switched up her look due to feeling "hurt" over rumors about her marriage – and felt Johnson, 45, "doesn’t truly appreciate the beauty" she is.

The insider said: "Jessica is hurting because her relationship with Eric is in a stage where it is a complete drama and emotion filled rollercoaster.

"She doesn't know if it is going up or down from one minute to another."

jessica simpson eric johnson yea marriage head for splitsville
Source: MEGA

Sources said Simpson changing her look has 'takes her out of the seriousness of life'.

They added: "And one way to make her feel good is by changing her look with clothes, makeup etc. It takes her out of the seriousness of life and drowns out the business and difficulties of being a mom."

While some critics suggested Simpson's new look was the product of a mid-life crisis, the source claimed: "She is looking at it as she's still got it and wants to flaunt it."

They added: "If it leads her back to Eric in a more loving relationship, great, if she separates from him, she'll be ready because she'll be in a good place within herself.

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed Simpson's recent erratic behavior has pushed Johnson away.

The source added Johnson "has had it with her crazy mood swings" while Simpson felt "like their marriage has lost its romance".

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old was spotted out and about without his wedding ring.

