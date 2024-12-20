Wisconsin School Shooter Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow's Deadly Arsenal Probed — As Teen Student and Teacher Victims Both Identified

Investigators are said to be working to uncover the Abundant Life Christian School shooter Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow's weapons collection. RadarOnline.com can reveal authorities raided Rupnow's home as part of their investigation, and her father is said to be cooperating with the probe. As investigators continue to work to piece together a potential motive, the identities of the two victims have been revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: GOOGLE The two victims killed in the Abundant Life Christian School shooting have been identified as teacher Eric M. West and student Rubi Patricia Vergara.

Article continues below advertisement

The staff member who was killed on Monday, December 1 was identified as teacher Eric M. West, and the student who perished was Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14. Both victims' cause of death was ruled "homicidal firearm-related trauma," according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. Rupnow, 15, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Six others were injured in the attack, and two remain in critical condition.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FACEBOOK Natalie's father posted this photo of his 'kiddo' with a gun before the shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Vergara was a sophomore at Abundant Life Christian School and played in her family's worship band with her parents, Vincent and Jennifer, and brother Adrian. Her uncle, Andrew Remus, shared her obituary on Facebook along with the caption: "My niece. Thank you for all the prayers, texts, and messages. The community of Madison has been incredibly gracious to our family." According to the online tribute, the 14-year-old "shared a special bond with her beloved pets, Ginger (cat) and Coco (dog)." In lieu of flowers, the Vergara family has asked mourners to donate to the school.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @THERECOUNT/X Police Chief Shon Barnes said it's unclear if the attack was planned a week in advance or the day of.

Article continues below advertisement

As the Madison community grieves the loss of West and Vergara, investigators have been working to uncover details about Rupnow's motive. Rupnow is believed to have had access to two handguns, according to Police Chief Shon Barnes, who declined to say who purchased the handguns, citing the ongoing investigation. It remains unclear if the victims were targeted in the attack or if the shooting was planned. Barnes said: "I do not know if she planned it that day or if she planned it a week prior. "To me, bringing a gun to school to hurt people is planning. And so we don't know what the premeditation is."

Article continues below advertisement

Barnes added: "We may never know what she was thinking that day, but we'll do our best to try to add or give as much information to our public as possible." Since the shooting, law enforcement has conducted a search at Rupnow's residence and is attempting to determine if her parents, Jeff and Melissa, had any involvement or contributed to their daughter's actions. At the moment, authorities said Rupnow's motive could possibly be attributed to a "combination of factors."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.