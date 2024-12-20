Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

Wisconsin School Shooter Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow's Deadly Arsenal Probed — As Teen Student and Teacher Victims Both Identified

read manifesto allegedly written by abundant life christian school shooter natalie rupnow pp
Source: X;FACEBOOK

Investigators are still trying to determine Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow's motive for the killings.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Investigators are said to be working to uncover the Abundant Life Christian School shooter Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow's weapons collection.

RadarOnline.com can reveal authorities raided Rupnow's home as part of their investigation, and her father is said to be cooperating with the probe.

As investigators continue to work to piece together a potential motive, the identities of the two victims have been revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
abundant life christian school shooting madison wisconsin
Source: GOOGLE

The two victims killed in the Abundant Life Christian School shooting have been identified as teacher Eric M. West and student Rubi Patricia Vergara.

Article continues below advertisement

The staff member who was killed on Monday, December 1 was identified as teacher Eric M. West, and the student who perished was Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14.

Both victims' cause of death was ruled "homicidal firearm-related trauma," according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Rupnow, 15, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Six others were injured in the attack, and two remain in critical condition.

Article continues below advertisement
natalie rupnow shooting image x pp
Source: FACEBOOK

Natalie's father posted this photo of his 'kiddo' with a gun before the shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Vergara was a sophomore at Abundant Life Christian School and played in her family's worship band with her parents, Vincent and Jennifer, and brother Adrian.

Her uncle, Andrew Remus, shared her obituary on Facebook along with the caption: "My niece. Thank you for all the prayers, texts, and messages. The community of Madison has been incredibly gracious to our family."

According to the online tribute, the 14-year-old "shared a special bond with her beloved pets, Ginger (cat) and Coco (dog)."

In lieu of flowers, the Vergara family has asked mourners to donate to the school.

Article continues below advertisement
abundant life christian school shooting madison wisconsin
Source: @THERECOUNT/X

Police Chief Shon Barnes said it's unclear if the attack was planned a week in advance or the day of.

Article continues below advertisement

As the Madison community grieves the loss of West and Vergara, investigators have been working to uncover details about Rupnow's motive.

Rupnow is believed to have had access to two handguns, according to Police Chief Shon Barnes, who declined to say who purchased the handguns, citing the ongoing investigation.

It remains unclear if the victims were targeted in the attack or if the shooting was planned.

Barnes said: "I do not know if she planned it that day or if she planned it a week prior.

"To me, bringing a gun to school to hurt people is planning. And so we don't know what the premeditation is."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME
read manifesto allegedly written by abundant life christian school shooter natalie rupnow pp

Mystery Grows Over Wisconsin School Shooter Natalie Rupnow's Mom Melissa — Who Disappeared From Her Life After Caring For Her As a Child

monster of avignon wife gisele pelicot statement

'Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot's Wife Gisèle Calls Trial a 'Very Difficult Ordeal' In 'Emotional' Statement After He's Jailed for 20 Years In Rape Trial

Article continues below advertisement

Barnes added: "We may never know what she was thinking that day, but we'll do our best to try to add or give as much information to our public as possible."

Since the shooting, law enforcement has conducted a search at Rupnow's residence and is attempting to determine if her parents, Jeff and Melissa, had any involvement or contributed to their daughter's actions.

At the moment, authorities said Rupnow's motive could possibly be attributed to a "combination of factors."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The police chief said: "Some have asked if people were specifically targeted. Everyone was targeted in this incident, and everyone was put in equal danger.

"We don't know if her target was the original teacher or just the kids in the class. She would have had to walk by the door, and the door was open.

"We've been trying to be as transparent as possible to give as much information as we can during the critical phase of this incident."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.