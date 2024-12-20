Natalie Rupnow, the 15-year-old police say opened fire inside her Madison, Wisconsin private school, had a childhood which was constantly in-flux.

Growing up, she was shuttled back and forth between her married-then-divorced-then-married parents.

While her parents are working with investigators trying to determine their daughter's motive, RadarOnline.com can reveal some startling facts about her mother, Melissa Rupnow, who has kept a low profile since the tragic event.