Family Secrets Revealed: Inside the Troubled Home Life of Wisconsin School Shooter Natalie Samantha Rupnow, 15 — Including Therapy and Her Parents' Messy Marriage
Just days after the devastating Wisconsin school shooting, secrets about the home life of the shooter, Natalie Samantha Rupnow, have been shared.
RadarOnline.com can reveal heartbreaking details about the 15-year-old's upbringing, which included her parents' divorcing and remarrying a few times, as well as therapy.
On December 16, 2024, Rupnow opened fire at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, before turning the gun on herself.
Since the tragic incident, three people, including Rupnow, have been confirmed dead.
Six people were reportedly injured.
On Tuesday, police stated that the motive behind the shooting seems to be a "combination of factors."
Rupnow allegedly laid out her plans in a six-page manifesto that was posted online, which is currently in the process of being verified by cops.
She allegedly explained how she always planned to kill herself but believed it was "better for evolution" to take down others too, rather than "one stupid, boring suicide".
In the alleged manifesto, titled "War Against Humanity", Rupnow called her relatives "scum" and claimed she felt like "the wrong child" of her family.
She claimed her parents suffered from drug and alcohol problems.
Rupnow also wrote about the alleged bullying she suffered at school.
Regarding how she secured the weapon before the deadly shooting, Rupnow claimed they were snared by "lies, manipulation, and my father's stupidity."
According to court documents obtained by The Washington Post, the 15-year-old was in therapy at the time her parents were divorcing and remarrying.
After three divorces by July 2022, the parents agreed to share legal custody of their daughter, but she mostly lived with her father.
According to the records obtained, the therapy sessions were to help her decide which parent to spend weekends with.
While her father Jeff's Facebook page is flooded with photos of the family, one photo has particularly raised concerns.
In one photo, it appears to be one of his daughters handling a gun while she was wearing a black top emblazoned with the name of the band KMFDM.
In the comments section, a friend asked if it was "kiddo" in the photo, and he replied: "Sure is!!!! We joined NBSC (North Bristol Shooting Club) this spring and we have been loving all every second of it!"
After photos of the 15-year-old shooter started emerging on social media, users pointed out the eerie connection to the Columbine High School massacre.
In a mirror selfie, the teen was pictured in the past wearing the same shirt as Columbine shooter Eric Harris.
During the investigation following the school shooting from decades ago, it was revealed Harris had a special admiration for KMFDM, also known as Kein Mehrheit Für Die Mitleid, which loosely translates to "no pity for the majority."
According to reports, Rupnow's father is cooperating with police as they try to piece together the teen's morning and how she was able to have access to the weapon.
After the shooting, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes revealed authorities are not sure if the weapon was owned or possessed by her parents.