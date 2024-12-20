Tom Cruise Adds A-List Actress to Famous $126 Christmas Cake Gift List — After Brooke Shields Got CUT From his Bizarre Festive Tradition
Tom Cruise has added another big time name to his well-sought after Christmas cake gift.
The legendary actor is known for gifting a $126 coconut dessert to specific stars, and this time around Mindy Kaling is receiving the pricey cake, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to post proof of the cake, and simply wrote "IYKYK", meaning, "If you know, you know." The post was set to the song Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins, a tune which appeared in Cruise's Top Gun film.
Only a few lucky Hollywood stars receive the cake from the A-lister actor, as some names have been on his list for years while others are added – and some even booted.
In 2023, Brooke Shields revealed for the first time – in 10 years – she had not received one of Cruise's famous desserts.
"I was on the list for a while – I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year. It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom,' Shields said referring to Cruise's ex wife Katie Holmes and his daughter, Suri.
She continued: "Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped. I want to get back on that cake list. It's the best cake. Tom, I need to be back on the cake list."
According to Doan's Bakery, the dessert includes "a ring of moist, luxurious coconut Bundt cake, chunks of sweet white chocolate, a layer of cream cheese frosting, and toasted coconut flakes on top".
While Shields isn't on the list as of last year, other famous names are including Twisters' Glen Powell, former Superman Henry Cavill, late night host Jimmy Fallon, and even royals Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Powell gushed over the cake to Jennifer Hudson while on her talk show: "My friends who have tried it, they love it so much that they hit me up right around December 1. 'Hey, has it arrived yet?'
"So now I have a party at my house where I'll have the Cruise cake. It's my 'Cruise Cake Party'. And I'll invite people over to try a bite or two ... [they] can't get greedy. I really have to limit people. I can't let them come back for seconds."
The 36-year-old appeared with Cruise in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, launching him into superstardom. The pair have since become close, with Cruise allegedly wanting the movie star to replace him in the Mission: Impossible franchise.
However, Powell was quick to shoot down the report, tweeting: "My mom would never let me do that.”
Cruise is known for pulling off his own stunts in the action-packed franchise, including hanging off a plane.
"That's a death trap," Powell added, referring to the dangerous stunts.