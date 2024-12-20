Mad Vlad Putin Appears to Confirm He Has Two Secret Children As He Drops Bombshell Slip About Having 'Little Ones'
Vladimir Putin has appeared to let slip he has two secret children.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Russian tyrant made the comment during a live TV interview when he revealed how he likes watching films with his "little ones".
His admission, during a question and answer session, comes amid claims he has a pair of young sons with Olympic gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva.
Rumors over his secret sons have surrounded the despot for years after independent journalists uncovered a potential fresh family growing.
The unverified claims say the aging tyrant and long-term partner Kabaeva – a woman decades younger than him – actually have boys already.
Ivan, nine, and Vladimir, five, are said to be the latest two additions to the Putin family tree.
He has never confirmed these children with the Kremlin officially stating he has just two daughters – Maria Vorontsova, 39, and Katerina Tikhonova, 38.
A third secret child is also said to exist known as DJ Luiza Rozova, 21, – given to Putin by former cleaner Svetlana Krivonogikh.
Putin has remained tight-lipped around his personal life for years as he rarely opens up about his home and family publicly.
But in an unguarded moment from the TV address, he let down his mask and mentioned watching fairy tale films with "my little ones".
The 72-year-old spoke about his desire for more patriotic films to be seen by the youth in Russia.
He personally mentioned traditional fairy tales as he pleaded with film producers to stop going abroad and instead stay close to Moscow.
Putin said: "This drives our own production, including film production, that's true. And considering such a unifying uplift of society, the kind of uplift that brings people together, is, of course, very important.
"Our historic fairy tales and epic tales are being revived.
"I myself sometimes watch these with pleasure with my little ones."
State propaganda channel RT later translated his words as "my junior family members".
A beaming smile quickly appeared on his face as the words slipped out of his mouth.
The kids, Ivan and Vladimir, are believed to live with Kabaeva in several of Putin's many lavish homes across different regions of Russia.
Russian Investigative media outlet, Dossier Centre once said: "The sons live in isolated residences, travelling on yachts and business jets.
"They are guarded by FSO (Federal Protective Service) officers, with nannies, governesses and professional trainers by their side around the clock.
"The brothers have little contact with their peers and see little of their parents, but they appreciate the rare moments they manage to spend with their father."
They do not attend schools and are taught in Putin's palaces – like the royal children of Russian tsars.
The children have never been seen in public and live out of sight behind the palace walls, the journalists working to uncover have told.
Putin has only ever spoken about his family on a few occasions.
In one angered rant he said: "I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected."
He continued to blast "those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others' lives".