Mad Vlad Putin Appears to Confirm He Has Two Secret Children As He Drops Bombshell Slip About Having 'Little Ones'

His admission, during a question and answer session, comes amid claims he has a pair of young sons with Olympic gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva.

Rumors over his secret sons have surrounded the despot for years after independent journalists uncovered a potential fresh family growing.

The unverified claims say the aging tyrant and long-term partner Kabaeva – a woman decades younger than him – actually have boys already.

Ivan, nine, and Vladimir, five, are said to be the latest two additions to the Putin family tree.

He has never confirmed these children with the Kremlin officially stating he has just two daughters – Maria Vorontsova, 39, and Katerina Tikhonova, 38.