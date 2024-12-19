Britney's Barmiest Social Media Post Yet? 'Toxic' Singer Posts Image of 'Swollen' Blinged-Up Baby's Hand In Apparent Plug For Upcoming Jewelry Range
Britney Spears has fans on the edge of their seats after sharing a questionable photo of a swollen baby hand on social media.
Taking a break from her bizarre dancing videos on Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal the '90s pop icon possibly dropped another hint about her anticipated jewelry line with a new upload of a chunky baby fist decked out in gold accessories.
The photo showed a baby wearing a ring with a gold band and heart-shaped design adorned with tiny diamonds on their index finger, along with a gold bracelet snugly fitting on their wrist.
Spears, 43, wrote in the caption: "OMG OMG OMG unbelievable wow."
She also tagged a "Cute Kids Fashion" IG account – which exclusively showcases photos of babies – and where she seemingly got the photo from.
The image may actually not feature a real baby at all, as the account often posts AI-generated images.
The bracelet on the baby’s wrist appeared to have text that was either molded or engraved, but it was illegible – another red flag typical of AI-generated content.
This photo only deepened the mystery surrounding whether or not Spears' rumored jewelry line is actually in the works.
Just an hour before her latest post, Spears shared what appeared to be the logo for her upcoming jewelry line – B Tiny – with the caption: "Coming soon ... (red rose emojis)."
It's unclear whether the baby hand photo inspired her jewelry concept or if she simply thought it was too adorable not to post.
Fans have since been giving their thoughts on the questionable post, with one assuming: "That is not a real baby's hand, it is so obviously a baby doll!"
Another thought the baby "appeared to have only four fingers".
Someone else slammed the songstress for having her own line, writing: "There will not be any jewelry line and on the off chance there is, she will not have put in any work. Just hire people to do it then sign off."
Three weeks ago, the Toxic hitmaker teased a possible launch by sharing another photo with a potential logo for B Tiny, captioning the upload: "Coming soon !!!"
She has been hinting at the brand since November 3, slowly revealing new designs all claiming to be part of her collection.
For instance, the pop star shared an Instagram photo in November of a hand chain, which was also seen on the Truly Blessed Jewels website for sale. The jewelry piece and the photo Spears used were identical – the only difference being her brand name placed on top.
In another post, she wrote: "My first jewelry line coming soon !!! Delicate, extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I'm so excited !!!"
She added: "Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways!!! B Tiny coming soon!!! Girls, you're gonna f*cking love it !!!"
The post was accompanied by a photo of a silver chain with turquoise stones, and a gold one with a green stone layered on top.
The silver chain has been seen before, though – it's called the "Sadie Turquoise Hand Chain" and is a made-to-order piece from the Etsy store TatiRocks.
Fans quickly noticed the identical products and accused the singer of copying the piece from TatiRocks, combining it with another chain, and passing it off as her own.