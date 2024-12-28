Rihanna 'On Mission to Get Entire Kardashian Clan Barred From 2025 Met Gala Over Family's Controversial Links to Chris Brown and Kanye West'

And now that her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, is on the planning committee for the fashion event of the year, Rihanna has major sway when it comes to the guest list, revealed an insider.

The 36-year-old Fenty mogul reserves a special scorn for Jenner, 29, that dates back to 2014 when the supermodel cozied up to her ex Chris Brown, who viciously assaulted the singer in 2009.

"Rihanna did not appreciate Kendall's friendship with Chris. Kendall chose a side, and it was the wrong one," said a source.