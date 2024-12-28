Rihanna 'On Mission to Get Entire Kardashian Clan Barred From 2025 Met Gala Over Family's Controversial Links to Chris Brown and Kanye West'
Rihanna wants to dethrone catwalk queen Kendall Jenner by getting her – and her whole family – banned from the 2025 Met Gala, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source explained: "Rihanna has never been a fan of the Kardashians.When Kim was married to Kanye West, she tried to cozy up to Rihanna and got totally shut down."
And now that her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, is on the planning committee for the fashion event of the year, Rihanna has major sway when it comes to the guest list, revealed an insider.
The 36-year-old Fenty mogul reserves a special scorn for Jenner, 29, that dates back to 2014 when the supermodel cozied up to her ex Chris Brown, who viciously assaulted the singer in 2009.
"Rihanna did not appreciate Kendall's friendship with Chris. Kendall chose a side, and it was the wrong one," said a source.
It doesn't help that Kendall also dated A$AP Rocky, 36, back in 2017.
An insider said: "At the time, Rihanna and Rocky were technically just friends, but that didn't stop her from feeling territorial over him. It just solidified her dislike for Kendall and now she's going to use the Met Gala to get a bit of petty revenge."
With Rocky, the father of her two kids, co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala along with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the chart-topping singer will have lots of say over the guest list.
To fashion insiders' dismay, the Kardashians have been front and center at the event for years, but if the Umbrella singer has her way, they'll be staying home next May.
They clarified: "A lot of people are encouraging her – she's by no means the only one who feels like the Kardashians' time is up."