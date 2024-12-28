Your tip
Former Druggie Jelly Roll 'Desperate to Stop Daughter Bailee Ann' From Following in His Addict Footsteps

Split photo of Bailee Ann, Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll has urged his teen daughter to steer clear of acting like his past behavior.

Dec. 27 2024, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Jelly Roll, who did more than 40 stints in the slammer before singing his way to the straight and narrow, is desperate to keep his 16-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, from following in his druggy footsteps.

RadarOnline.com can reveal in 2022, Jelly sent Bailee Ann to live with her mom, his ex Felicia Beckwith, who had supposedly kicked her drug habit. But Bailee shocked the singer, 40, and the world when she revealed she was smoking weed, drinking and snorting prescription pills with her mom, who had relapsed.

jelly roll to stop daughter from following his addict footsteps
Source: MEGA

Jelly keeps a close eye on his daughter Bailee Ann, haunted by his own wild teenage years.

Ever since then, Jelly admitted he watches his daughter with an eagle eye – even if her misdeeds are kid stuff next to his busts for drug dealing and aggravated robbery.

He admitted: "When I look at what she does that I consider horrible, I look back at what I was doing at 16, and I'm like, 'Oh man.'

jelly roll to stop daughter from following his addict footsteps
Source: MEGA

Bailee Ann is reminded by her famous father her potential matters more than her mistakes.

"When I'm hard on her about stuff or a little pushy, she knows it's from love."

Jelly said he told his teen daughter: "I don't judge you based on what you do. I judge you based on what I know you're capable of.

jelly roll to stop daughter from following his addict footsteps
Source: MEGA

Jelly warned Bailee not to use his past as an excuse for her actions.

"So don't try to talk your way out of getting in trouble... by weaponizing my past."

Despite his encouraging words, the hitmaker is still fearful of how his past might impact Bailee Ann.

An insider shared: "Bailee has a good head on her shoulders and is planning for college. But Jelly says his past still haunts him and he doesn't ever want his daughter to feel that kind of remorse."

