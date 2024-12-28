Former Druggie Jelly Roll 'Desperate to Stop Daughter Bailee Ann' From Following in His Addict Footsteps

Jelly Roll, who did more than 40 stints in the slammer before singing his way to the straight and narrow, is desperate to keep his 16-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, from following in his druggy footsteps.

RadarOnline.com can reveal in 2022, Jelly sent Bailee Ann to live with her mom, his ex Felicia Beckwith, who had supposedly kicked her drug habit. But Bailee shocked the singer, 40, and the world when she revealed she was smoking weed, drinking and snorting prescription pills with her mom, who had relapsed.