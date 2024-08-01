Weston Cage’s Mom Reveals His ‘Lack of Remorse is Painful’ as He Pleads Not Guilty to Horror Attack on Her in 'Manic Rage’
Weston Cage, the embattled son of Nicolas Cage, pleaded not guilty to punching his mother in the face in the midst of a "manic rage" as the actor's ex-wife spoke out about how "painful" it was to grapple with her son's "lack of remorse", RadarOnline.com has learned.
Christina Fulton was at the Los Angeles courthouse as the 33-year-old actor and musician was arraigned on assault with a deadly weapon charges stemming from the incident that left her with visible facial bruises including a black eye.
The actress, 57, who appeared alongside her ex in the 1998 film Snake Eyes, reportedly wept as her son entered the courtroom grinning. At the hearing, Weston was slapped with a protective order barring him from having any contact with his mother and the case was adjourned until September 19.
The young Cage is charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly causing Christina "serious injuries" when an argument at her LA home turned physical on April 28.
After Wednesday's arraignment, Christina, who is also a musician and cosmetics entrepreneur, spoke to The U.S. Sun, saying: "The absence of remorse is profoundly painful for me as both a mother and a victim. I pray that he gets the mental health help he desperately needs."
Her son also spoke to the outlet as he left the courthouse, declaring: “She needs help".
When Weston's lawyer, Michael Goldstein, was asked whether his client was guilty as charged, he replied: “Of course, he’s not guilty, what are you talking about?"
According to the police incident report, "Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed."
The heavy metal musician turned himself in to police on July 10 and was released upon posting a $150k bond.
- Nicolas Cage's Ex Breaks Silence After Son Weston's Assault Arrest, Says Officers 'Refused' Her Request to Detain Him for Mental Health Evaluation
- Weston Cage Coppola Loses Custody of 4-Year-Old Twins — as he Asks Judge to Deny Ex-Wife's Request to Depose Dad Nic Cage in Bitter Battle
- Off the Rails: 8 Celebrities With Children Who Went to Rehab
Christina released a statement revealing on the day of the alleged attack, she received messages from friends seeking help with Weston's "deteriorating mental state".
She said: "When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries."
"As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs."
Weston, who recently lost custody of his own children with ex-wife Hila Cage Coppola, has been in trouble with the law before. In 2011, he was taken into custody on a psychiatric hold after a violent incident outside a Hollywood restaurant. He spent a week in a rehab center as his mother reportedly blamed his father for their son's troubles.
Christina said at the time: "I do not want him with Nicolas Cage. I do not want him in that care. That is not the care my son needs."
Weston responded: "I am an adult. I don't want to have anything to do with my mother. Any problems that I have ever had is because of the relationship that I had with my mother."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.