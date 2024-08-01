Weston Cage’s Mom Reveals His ‘Lack of Remorse is Painful’ as He Pleads Not Guilty to Horror Attack on Her in 'Manic Rage’

Weston Cage, the embattled son of Nicolas Cage, pleaded not guilty to punching his mother in the face in the midst of a "manic rage" as the actor's ex-wife spoke out about how "painful" it was to grapple with her son's "lack of remorse", RadarOnline.com has learned.

Christina Fulton was at the Los Angeles courthouse as the 33-year-old actor and musician was arraigned on assault with a deadly weapon charges stemming from the incident that left her with visible facial bruises including a black eye.

The actress, 57, who appeared alongside her ex in the 1998 film Snake Eyes, reportedly wept as her son entered the courtroom grinning. At the hearing, Weston was slapped with a protective order barring him from having any contact with his mother and the case was adjourned until September 19.