Beyoncé and Jay-Z 'Hurtling Towards $2.6Billion Divorce' After Rapper Was Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl With 'Sex Fiend' Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Beyoncé is publicly standing by her accused sex-fiend hubby Jay-Z, but swirling rumors persist that expanding cracks in their rocky marriage have left them hurtling toward a $2.6billion divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jay-Z, 55, was broadsided by shattering allegations that he helped disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs rape a 13-year-old girl during an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.
The Empire State of Mind hitmaker vehemently denied what he called "heinous" allegations, adding they have hurt his family deeply and led to "another loss of innocence" for their kids, 12-year-old Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, seven.
The couple has clearly gone into damage control, with Beyoncé, 43, declaring her support and the two showing a unified front at the recent premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in Los Angeles with the singer's mom, Tina, and Blue Ivy.
But sources said it's a different story behind the scenes.
"Beyoncé has friends saying she should not only distance herself from Jay but leave him altogether," said an insider.
This is far from the first rough patch the superstar couple has hit.
RadarOnline.com readers are well aware of Jay-Z's rumored infidelities and his 2017 admission that he had cheated on his wife.
And three years earlier, a bombshell video emerged of Beyoncé's little sister, Solange Knowles, violently punching and kicking Jay-Z in an elevator while the Crazy in Love singer placidly watched.
They never revealed what sparked the attack, but sources said the silence speaks louder than words.
"Beyoncé and Jay have kept an uneasy peace for the sake of their three kids and their careers," the insider noted. "But this is becoming a bridge too far."