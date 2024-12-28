Beyoncé and Jay-Z 'Hurtling Towards $2.6Billion Divorce' After Rapper Was Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl With 'Sex Fiend' Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Beyoncé is publicly standing by her accused sex-fiend hubby Jay-Z, but swirling rumors persist that expanding cracks in their rocky marriage have left them hurtling toward a $2.6billion divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jay-Z, 55, was broadsided by shattering allegations that he helped disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs rape a 13-year-old girl during an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.