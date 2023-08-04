Home > Exclusives > Beyonce Exclusive Beyonce’s Longtime Producer The Dream and His Ex Nivea Ask Court To Change Their Children’s Last Name Source: mega;@thekingdream/instagram;@thisisnivea/instagram By: Ryan Naumann Aug. 4 2023, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Beyonce’s producer The Dream and his ex, singer Nivea, have reached a deal to legally change their children’s last names, RadarOnline.com has learned. The mega-producer has worked with Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and countless other artists. He’s produced some of Beyonce’s biggest hits including Single Ladies, Run the World, End of Time, XO, Partition, Break My Soul, and Flawless.

The Dream and his wife LaLonne Martinez have been married since 2014. They share four children Heir: Heir, Lord, Maverick, and Élysées. In addition, he has a son with an ex named Lydia, a daughter named Violent with Christina Milian and three children with Nivea. Nivea and The Dream share daughter Navy and twin sons, Christian and Landon. The exes were married from 2004 to 2007.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Dream filed a petition to legally change his name from Terius Youngdell Nash to Terius Gesteeldt-Diamant. His petition read, “Petitioner seeks same name change to represent and reflects his life’s path and for entertainment career and branding purposes.” In September 2020, the court granted The Dream’s request for a legal name change.

Then, in April 2023, The Dream filed a petition to change the children he shares with Nivea’s last names. He said that he wanted the children to have the last name of Gesteeldt-Diamant. Nivea consented to the request, the documents revealed.

On June 22, a judge signed off on The Dream’s request and ordered the Department of Vital Records to amend the kid’s birth certificates. Last year, The Dream spoke to GQ about his decision to change his last name.

He told the outlet, “The inception of it was something I had been dealing with for a while. Just knowing that Nash was the name given by the slave owners at that particular time, and trying to really research that with my Aunt Lesley, just as far as: Where did we come from? How? When did it happen? Where are they now? And learning so much about the name that was given, it was basically like a number, because that name wasn’t our name. And I started to just really have a problem with it. It happened early on in my twenties and I kind of forgot about it.”

The producer added, “You know, you get successful and you're not thinking about it. But the craziest, the funniest thing is seeing that name on the Grammys is what kicked it into gear. I didn't want to see it on there anymore because I felt like I was giving a credit to a thing that wasn’t really a part of me, if that makes sense. It was given based in bondage… so for me, it just started to feel suffocating. Adamu actually is the first name.” “I kept Terius there just so nobody feels completely out of sorts. But it's Adamu Gesteeldt-Diamant,” he said.