EXCLUSIVE: Jay Z’s Infamous Elevator Fight Resurfaces Amid Bombshell Rape Allegation Against Rapper — Fans Ask: 'Did Everyone Know?!'
A bombshell video showing the infamous altercation between Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s sister Solange has gone viral again after sex assault allegations were leveled at the hip-hop mogul.
And music lovers are starting to ask questions on fan sites musing about just what angered Jay's sister-in-law so much that she launched the frenzied attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He has been implicated in allegations involving a girl aged 13 and close pal Sean Combs.
The footage, originally from 2014, captures Solange, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z in an elevator where Solange attacks Jay-Z by kicking and swinging at him.
As Solange lashed out at Jay-Z, his bodyguards intervened to restrain her.
However, viewers were surprised to see that Beyoncé remained passive during the altercation, neither stepping in to stop Solange nor defending her husband.
One fan wrote online: "What does she know about Jay? What do they all know? Allegations are coming out now about all these dudes. Diddy, Jay, who is next?"
Another added: "There are lots of things people behind the scenes know about these guys and they aren't saying. This video be more than just some kind of altercation."
A third wrote: "We've seen the smoke, now comes the fire."
Notably, in the video, Jay-Z can be seen attempting to block and defend himself without retaliating against Solange.
While Beyoncé, Solange, and Jay-Z have not addressed the resurfaced footage, US Weekly reported in May 2024 that the altercation occurred a decade earlier, in May 2014, following a Met Gala afterparty.
According to ABC News, the incident reportedly stemmed from a disagreement between Jay-Z and Solange.
Jay-Z previously commented on the incident during a 2017 interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian Miller, saying: “We’ve always had a great relationship. We've had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool, That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law, no, my sister. Period."
The resurfacing of the video coincides with Jay-Z facing public scrutiny due to a recently refiled sexual assault lawsuit, reigniting discussion about the 2014 elevator incident.
Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee refiled the lawsuit on Sunday, December 8, 2024, naming Jay-Z as a defendant alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
The lawsuit accuses both of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000. It alleges that the defendants spiked the plaintiff’s drink and exploited her vulnerable state.
Buzbee stated that "Jane Doe" approached Diddy’s driver seeking to attend the MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. She was reportedly taken to a white house where multiple celebrities were drinking, partying, and using drugs, according to the plaintiff. The lawsuit also claims that the accuser was required to sign a “non-disclosure agreement” as a condition of entry.
Jay-Z has denied the accusations in the civil lawsuit, asserting that the attorney is attempting to extort a significant amount of money from him.
In a social media post, Buzbee added the alleged rape victim he represents "never asked for a dime" from Jay-Z" and "sought only a confidential mediation"
Last week, Buzbee filed a lawsuit against law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan – whose lawyers represent Combs and Jay-Z – accusing the firm's legal team of harassing his colleagues, clients, and family.
Combs, who is being held at the brutal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, has denied all of the allegations against him including the one involving Jay-Z.
