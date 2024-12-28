Chris Rock at Center of 'Stage Storm' Mystery After He 'Cut Short Private Stand-Up Set' for Billionaire 'Within Minutes'

Did he or didn't he storm off the stage miffed that people were filming him?

That's the question people are asking about comedian Chris Rock abruptly ending a stand-up routine at a billionaire's party just minutes after starting it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 59-year-old funnyman was front and center during Australian cardboard box magnate Anthony Pratt's bash at the posh Mandarin Oriental in New York City when sources claimed he stopped what was expected to be a raunchy routine after spotting some kids in the crowd.