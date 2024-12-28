Chris Rock at Center of 'Stage Storm' Mystery After He 'Cut Short Private Stand-Up Set' for Billionaire 'Within Minutes'
Did he or didn't he storm off the stage miffed that people were filming him?
That's the question people are asking about comedian Chris Rock abruptly ending a stand-up routine at a billionaire's party just minutes after starting it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 59-year-old funnyman was front and center during Australian cardboard box magnate Anthony Pratt's bash at the posh Mandarin Oriental in New York City when sources claimed he stopped what was expected to be a raunchy routine after spotting some kids in the crowd.
An insider said: "Chris did leave the stage that night. His routine was not suitable for children."
However, there was also some friction over people taping his act on their cell phones. Like many other comedians, Rock is said to have a no-filming policy.
While some observers insist the Everybody Hates Chris star cutup left the stage in a huff, the insider said: "He did not storm out nor did he disrespect anyone. He simply decided to end this because it was not the content he believed children should be exposed to."
But the source also admitted people recording the act came into play, noting: "Coupled with the fact that people were filming when it was agreed that it would not be recorded led to his decision to end the performance."