Olympic Skier Bode Miller Rushes Son to the Hospital for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning 5 Years After Daughter Emmy's Death
Olympic skier Bode Miller revealed his son was rushed to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The terrifying incident was the latest health scare for Bode and wife Morgan Miller, who have five children together. Five years ago, the couple lost their 19-month-old daughter Emmy to a tragic drowning accident.
Bode revealed son Asher, 3, fell ill after playing outside near a piece of gas-powered construction equipment in a since-deleted Instagram post shared on Thursday, July 27.
The post featured a snap of the distressed toddler laying on his dad's chest as the two shared a hospital bed. Another photo was a solo shot of Asher wearing a breathing treatment mask.
While it's unclear why the skier removed the photos, which were taken down shortly after he posted them, Bode initially wrote in his caption that the couple hoped their story raised awareness for other parents, a sentiment they've shared before.
"Earlier this week we had a crane parked in our driveway for a few hours," Bode said in the deleted Instagram. "Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it."
"Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning," Bode continued. "All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Reminder to go test your CO detectors."
A medical emergency is every parent's nightmare, and for the Millers, it was sadly a situation they were all too familiar with. Back in December, Morgan revealed that Asher was hospitalized after he suffered a seizure that "scared us half to death."
"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we are unfamiliar with," Morgan captioned the post from the December hospitalization. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death."
"We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child," Morgan added.
The heartbreaking line was in regard to the loss of Asher's sister, who drowned after she accidentally fell into a neighbor's pool in June 2018.
Last month, Bode paid tribute to Emmy in an Instagram post on the fifth anniversary of her death.
"It’s been 5 years. On the night of her birth our midwife @lindseymeehleis noted that Emmy was ‘here to change the world.’ 5 years after her loss, I can see it. Emmy was fearless, determined and fierce from the moment she was born," Bode's caption read. "We miss you Emmy. 19 months was never going to be long enough to hold you in our arms."