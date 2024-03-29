Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Gruesome Chainsaw Slaughter in Ghostface 'Scream' Movie Costume
Zak Moyer, a 30-year-old man from Pennsylvania, has been arrested on a homicide charge after a gruesome attack on his neighbor, Edward Whitehead Junior.
Moyer, dressed in a chilling all-black costume resembling the Scream movie character "Ghostface," allegedly assaulted Whitehead with a knife and a battery-operated chainsaw, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident happened at 243 Carbon Street in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, causing fear and distress in the small town.
The tragic event unfolded on Monday afternoon when Moyer allegedly burst into Whitehead's home, accusing him of previous crimes against women and children.
State troopers disclosed that Moyer admitted to stabbing Whitehead in the head, inflicting fatal injuries. Subsequently, Moyer retreated to his residence to watch a movie until law enforcement arrived.
Upon police intervention, Whitehead, 59, was promptly rushed to St. Luke's Carbon County Hospital but succumbed to his wounds.
The hospital staff noted severe injuries on Whitehead's arm, head, and hands, consistent with defensive wounds, indicating a desperate struggle for survival.
Police swiftly responded to the distress call, apprehending Moyer at his residence. The arrest footage circulating on social media exhibited Moyer compliantly surrendering to the armed officers.
Investigators uncovered that Moyer allegedly concealed the murder weapons — the chainsaw in the attic and the knife in a drawer, showcasing premeditation in the horrific crime.
Following Moyer's arrest, further disturbing details emerged. Interviews with Moyer's relatives unveiled a chilling confession made by his sister regarding his intent to harm Whitehead.
Additionally, Moyer's father was detained on harassment charges for troubling the Whitehead family after his son's alleged actions.
As the Lehighton community reels from the shock, authorities assure that there is no imminent danger posed by Moyer. However, the spine-chilling incident has left neighbors fearful and apprehensive, with one resident expressing concerns for the safety of their loved ones.
One woman, who did not want to be named by local media, said, "I feared for my grandchildren at the time because we were all told to stay inside the house, and keep your doors locked."
Edward's niece, Megan Bernosky, told local outlets, "Mindnumbing, I don't think anybody has truly had it all sit in at this point. What actually occurred and what happened it's been horrible."
The victim's other niece, Jennifer Whitehead, added, "I just don't know what kind of people or people in this world that could do that. That's the sad thing."