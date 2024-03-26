Bombshell Lawsuit: 'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed's Ex-Fiancée Accuses Him of Physical and Verbal Abuse
Mike Shouhed's ex-fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen has come forward with abuse allegations in a newly filed lawsuit, claiming it started as verbal lambasting before taking a scary turn.
In the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ben-Cohen cited one alleged incident on March 27, 2022, during which she claimed that Shouhed "viciously, brutally, and repeatedly assaulted and battered" her inside of her Encino, Calif., residence.
The plaintiff detailed how she was preparing a tobacco-free hookah when he leaned over the second floor banister and began arguing with her.
Ben-Cohen alleges that he called her a "horrible mother," a "f------ w----" and a "piece of s---."
She claimed that as tension escalated, Shouhed was asked to leave their home and she began to pack his things.
Shouhed allegedly said he would "never leave the house until Plaintiff paid him for half of it."
While she packed some of his items, he was accused of running "into the room, forcefully [grabbing] her hair and shoulder, and violently [throwing] her to the ground."
Screengrabs of security footage of the alleged incident were provided within the lawsuit over assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender violence.
- 'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed Arrested For Domestic Violence, Charged With Felony
- Matthew Rondeau Allegedly Harassed And Attacked Trans Woman While Shanna Moakler Was Filming 'Celebrity Big Brother'
- Amanda Bynes Retracts Shocking Claims About Fiancé Paul Michael After He Calls Police Following 'Verbal Dispute'
Ben-Cohen claimed that at one point, he allegedly struck her in the face and tried to "suffocate" her several times as she "struggled to breathe."
After she tried to call 911, Shouhed's ex said he rushed back in to confront her before threatening to kill her and allegedly informing her he had a "hitman who would put her away."
The complaint further alleged that Shouhed tried to suffocate Ben-Cohen at least two other times, and she later called for the nanny, who went into the room and also asked Shouhed to leave. After refusing to go, he allegedly went to retrieve his firearm, at which point the police were called and later arrested him.
In the complaint, she detailed another incident when he allegedly attacked and threatened her in 2021, claiming it stemmed from his frustration over the sexting scandal involving him being discussed on the show.
Ben-Cohen said she has suffered physical injury, severe emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, and/or anxiety due to his alleged mistreatment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She is seeking punitive and exemplary damages and a trial by jury.
Shouhed has not yet responded to her allegations.