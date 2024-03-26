Bombshell Lawsuit: 'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed's Ex-Fiancée Accuses Him of Physical and Verbal Abuse

Ben-Cohen claimed that at one point, he allegedly struck her in the face and tried to "suffocate" her several times as she "struggled to breathe."

After she tried to call 911, Shouhed's ex said he rushed back in to confront her before threatening to kill her and allegedly informing her he had a "hitman who would put her away."

The complaint further alleged that Shouhed tried to suffocate Ben-Cohen at least two other times, and she later called for the nanny, who went into the room and also asked Shouhed to leave. After refusing to go, he allegedly went to retrieve his firearm, at which point the police were called and later arrested him.