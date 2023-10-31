'Shahs of Sunset' Shocker: Mike Shouhed's Ex Debuts New Boyfriend After Calling Off Engagement Following His Domestic Violence Arrest
Troubled Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed's engagement is off, and his former fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, already has a new boyfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Paulina went radio silent on social media after Mike's domestic violence arrest last year; however, she came out with a bang by debuting her shiny new tattooed lover on social media. The move surprised Bravoholics as Paulina and Mike did not announce they had split.
She gave her followers a glimpse of her man on Sunday — and Shahs of Sunset fans quickly noted that her heavily inked partner was not Mike. Paulina never looked happier, posting a video of her smiling from ear to ear while hitting the town with her new stud.
"Knight with a king," Paulina captioned the clip while enjoying an NHL game with her boyfriend.
Thankfully, Mike's ex tagged him in the photos, so there's no mystery who her new lover is. Her man's name is Josh, and according to his Instagram profile, he's a proud dog dad, a "proud father" to possibly a little girl, and a 3x boxing champ.
Josh also revealed he's a man who likes vintage fashion and fast cars and has a passion for cooking.
Paulina also posted a PDA-filled video of her with Josh, showing the pair holding hands on a night out. Fans filled her comment section with applause for moving on from Mike, whom she got engaged to in 2021.
"Good for you—someone who respects you & takes you serious," one person wrote. "Glad u moved on," added another. "Thank god so happy to see you happy. You deserve this and nothing less. You’ve been through a lot," posted a third.
It's unclear when Mike and Paulina broke off their engagement, but she broke her silence shortly after his arrest.
"We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation. The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time," her lawyer Joshua Ritter said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mike and Paulina for comment.
Mike was arrested in March 2022 and charged with domestic violence, battery, and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness after allegedly harming Paulina. No details about the incident have ever been revealed; however, he was also facing a slew of weapons charges, which his attorney blamed on a "technical violation."
The Shahs of Sunset star took a plea deal in October 2022 and was ordered to complete a gun safety course. He was also prohibited from owning or possessing a weapon for at least two years.
Mike was forced into community service, anger management, and parenting classes over the incident.
RadarOnline.com caught up with two of Mike's costars, Reza Farahan and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, who told us that they no longer talk to Mike following his arrest.
Bravo announced that Shahs of Sunset was canceled in April 2022 after nine seasons. Sources told RadarOnline.com at the time that the incident was NOT caught on camera.