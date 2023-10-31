'Shahs of Sunset' Shocker: Mike Shouhed's Ex Debuts New Boyfriend After Calling Off Engagement Following His Domestic Violence Arrest

Troubled Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed's engagement is off, and his former fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, already has a new boyfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paulina went radio silent on social media after Mike's domestic violence arrest last year; however, she came out with a bang by debuting her shiny new tattooed lover on social media. The move surprised Bravoholics as Paulina and Mike did not announce they had split.