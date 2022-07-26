'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed Charged With Domestic Violence Months After Arrest
Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed was charged with domestic violence this week, nearly four months after he was arrested in Los Angeles, Radar has confirmed.
The development took place on Monday after the 43-year-old businessman and reality TV star appeared before a city attorney.
Besides domestic violence, Shouhed was also reportedly hit with 11 other charges – including battery and the unlawful attempt to dissuade a witness.
Shouhed also faced weapons charges that included criminal storage of a loaded firearm and possession of an assault weapon.
As RadarOnline.com reported previously, Shouhed was arrested and taken into custody by the LAPD on March 27 for “intimate partner violence with injury” – meaning there was “visible injury” on his alleged victim.
Officers responded to a report of “unknown” trouble around 10 PM that night, and the Bravo star was booked at 1:05 AM the next morning.
Shouhed was hit with a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and remained in police custody until posting his $50,000 bail a few hours later at 6:35 AM.
It’s unclear whether Paulina Ben-Cohen, Shouhed’s fiancé, was the alleged victim of the domestic violence incident. However, one of his co-stars implied it was an alleged threesome gone wrong and the third party was the sufferer.
Responding officers on March 27 did not name the alleged victim. The alleged victim also wasn’t named in the newly revealed charging documents against Shouhed from his day in court on Monday.
Shortly after her fiancé’s arrest, Ben-Cohen released a statement via her attorney, Josh Ritter, regarding the “sad situation.”
“We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation,” the statement read. “The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time.”
Shouhed's attorney, Alex Kessel, also released a statement after the incident in which he defended his client’s innocence in the matter.
"My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client," Kessel said. "I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence."
In the wake of Shouhed’s arrest for intimate partner violence with injury, Bravo announced that Shahs of Sunset would be ending after 9 seasons.
Although Bravo did not release a statement regarding Shahs of Sunset’s cancellation, and whether or not it was directly connected to Shouhed’s arrest, reports indicated that certain fan favorites from the show – such as Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi – were in talks for other projects with the network.