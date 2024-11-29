Shawn Mendes 'Feels Weight Has Been Lifted From Shoulders' and Now Can Date Men or Women After Revealing Sexuality

Mendes — who has previously dated Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter — wrote a new song about his love life titled, The Mountain, which he went on to perform during the Colorado show.

The song's lyrics include: "Some days, I have a change of heart / You can say what you need to say / You can say I'm too young / You can say I'm too old / You can say I like girls or boys / Whatever fits your mold."

He said: "Writing this song felt really important to me. It felt like a moment where I could address it in a way that felt close to my heart.

"I'm just speaking freely now because I want to be closer to everyone and be in my truth."