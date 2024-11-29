Shawn Mendes 'Feels Weight Has Been Lifted From Shoulders' and Now Can Date Men or Women After Revealing Sexuality
Shawn Mendes has felt like "a massive weight has been lifted" from his shoulders after he opened up about his sexuality.
The pop singer made the personal confession about his dating life during a performance in Colorado back in September and said he's "just figuring it out like everyone," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider shared: "He feels a massive weight has been lifted from his shoulders after his candid confession.
"Shawn's finally being true to himself. He's dating people he genuinely likes, not just those he felt expected to date. He's finally free to be himself."
Cheering on the 26-year-old hitmaker is ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, 27, who "doesn't care if Shawn is gay, straight or bisexual - she just wants him to be happy."
In a recent performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the Stitches singer addressed recent rumors surrounding his sexuality.
He told his fans: "The real truth about my life and my sexuality is, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone. I don't really know sometimes and I know other times.
"It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. I'm trying to be really brave and just allow myself to just be human and feel things. That's all I wanna say about that for now."
Mendes — who has previously dated Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter — wrote a new song about his love life titled, The Mountain, which he went on to perform during the Colorado show.
The song's lyrics include: "Some days, I have a change of heart / You can say what you need to say / You can say I'm too young / You can say I'm too old / You can say I like girls or boys / Whatever fits your mold."
He said: "Writing this song felt really important to me. It felt like a moment where I could address it in a way that felt close to my heart.
"I'm just speaking freely now because I want to be closer to everyone and be in my truth."
Mendes previously referred to the rumors as "frustrating".
Appearing on an episode of Armchair Expert, he said: "There were some people in my life that I was very, very close to who were gay and in the closet. And I felt this real anger for those people.
"It's such a tricky thing. You want to say, 'I'm not gay but it'd be fine if I was gay — but also there's nothing wrong with being gay but I'm not.' You don't really know how to respond to the situation."
