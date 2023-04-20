Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Enjoying Spotted Out On Dinner Date After Coachella Hookup, Exes 'Care About Each Other'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are taking it slow after rekindling their romance at Coachella, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They're enjoying getting reacquainted and seeing where it goes," an insider spilled after the Señorita hitmakers were spotted kissing at the popular music festival.
The exes broke up in November 2021 and a source told Page Six they both still "care about each other a lot" while another report from Daily Mail claims Cabello and Mendes have been dating in secret for a few weeks after realizing how "special" their bond is.
Although neither have yet to address speculation they are back on, the Work from Home singer did cheekily captioned her latest Instagram post, "It's whatever."
And to further surprise, Mendes and Cabello were spotted holding hands while out and about near Santa Monica Blvd on April 19, with one eyewitness claiming they were "deep in conversation and seemed very happy and comfortable together."
Prior to the reunion sparks flying, the Stitches crooner debunked speculation that he was in a relationship with fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter.
There were also rumors that he was romantically involved with his longtime chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.
Photogs have captured the pair spending time together in recent weeks. Back in February, the duo were spotted soaking up the sun on a hike at Runyon Canyon Park after their previous outings.
As fans question his current relationship status, Cabello teased some telling lyrics from her new track June Gloom on Wednesday.
"Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," the lyrics read.
RadarOnline.com learned in February that Cabello parted ways with CEO of dating app Lox Club Austin Kevitch eight months after they sparked romance rumors.
"For me, dating is all about making friends," she spilled about her love life on The Drew Barrymore Show in October. "Then if there's a physical attraction to somebody, then it happens but it's natural. But you're not focused on giving, like, three hours or a full night of dating to a stranger because that's a waste of life."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mendes and Cabello's reps for comment.