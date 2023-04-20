Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Enjoying Spotted Out On Dinner Date After Coachella Hookup, Exes 'Care About Each Other'

The exes broke up in November 2021 and a source told Page Six they both still "care about each other a lot" while another report from Daily Mail claims Cabello and Mendes have been dating in secret for a few weeks after realizing how "special" their bond is.

Although neither have yet to address speculation they are back on, the Work from Home singer did cheekily captioned her latest Instagram post, "It's whatever."

And to further surprise, Mendes and Cabello were spotted holding hands while out and about near Santa Monica Blvd on April 19, with one eyewitness claiming they were "deep in conversation and seemed very happy and comfortable together."